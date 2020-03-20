Jessica Simpson celebrates daughter Birdie Mae's first birthday

Happy Birthday, Birdie Mae.

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric JohnsonThe youngest daughter turned 1 on Thursday. They organized a small celebration for her and the singer and fashion designer paid tribute to her smallest love on Instagram.

"Happy 1st birthday my angel Birdie Mae!" Simpson wrote, along with a photo of the boy in a white dress and a pink flower crown while sitting next to an elaborate display of balloons.

"You have created in me a useful and healing life to live more fully and love more deeply," he continued. "With you my soul has been released into the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me with mine. Sweet girl, you have illuminated all our worlds with your brilliant mystical and dazzling smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine. Life is prepared because we were both born ready. I love you! #BIRDIEMAE "