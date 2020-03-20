Jen Harley says she won't be on the Jersey shore again: offers an update on Baby Ariana

Jen Harley has earned a good reputation on Jersey Shore. Ronnie Magro's baby mom claims she ended the show and gave an update on baby Ariana.

Ariana Magro is almost two years old. His mother spoke to Champion Daily about what it's like to be a single parent to a young child now that her first child is a teenager.

‘Ariana can sing most of her ABCs. She knows its colors and shapes, she is talking a lot! We've also been training to go to the bathroom! "

It also revealed that they are in quarantine not to contract the Coronavirus.

‘We are holding on! I am definitely ready for anything! (I hope). We are on day 2 of quarantine at home and so far we are doing well. It just feels like a normal weekend. We've been watching a lot of movies … a lot! … We have been cooking dinner, she loves helping, she is very intrigued when it comes to cooking! We have lots of arts and crafts to do later on the road and a fun backyard to play with! "

Fortunately, if things get worse, Harley has friends she can go and stay with during this pandemic.

She explained how her life has changed since she gave birth.

‘I have never really been a single mother of a baby and believe me it is not so easy to try to start a new career and have a 1 year old son 24/7. So I give a lot of accessories to all single moms because we definitely have to put our lives to the end and waiting for our children! "

She went on to say that she still weighs seven pounds over the weight she was before the baby.

As for whether he will ever be on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, it looks like he's done it forever.

& # 39; Absolutely not! (I'm) away from that mess! "

Ad

She did not discuss the state between her and Ronnie Lean.



Post views:

0 0