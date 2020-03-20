Japan: the era of social withdrawal | Pacific Asia

%MINIFYHTMLeeb30814ebef4e396e8e8333a61449e311% %MINIFYHTMLeeb30814ebef4e396e8e8333a61449e312%

Kenji Yamase spends his days in his room.

The 54-year-old man has been a "hikikomori,quot; his entire adult life. The term describes the Japanese who rarely interact with society beyond their family.

"It's a feeling or a feeling that you shouldn't be here. Even if you're here, you feel like you're not yourself," says Kenji.

Japan is home to more than a million hikikomori, according to recent government polls. Many of them are over 40 years old and heavily dependent on their elderly parents.

Kenji lives with his 88-year-old mother. "Year after year, I can feel it deteriorating … I worry about her, but I don't know what to do, so I feel very bad," she says. "I feel sad thinking about when he will be gone."

An increasing number of school students are also choosing to avoid the outside world. Known as "futoko," these children blame a rigid educational system, bullying, and strict parenthood for their social withdrawal. It has led NGOs to establish educational centers across the country as an alternative to Japan's strict schools.

Umi Maekita, who runs the Nemonet Free School, says that most children who attend these centers eventually return to the general education system. He says early intervention can avoid a lifetime of isolation.

"Telling them to go back to work or to go back to school right away is not the way," he says.

101 East meets young and old who feel lost in Japan.

Source: Al Jazeera