Jamie Oliver to Host Coronavirus Cooking Show for Channel 4 – Deadline

British chef Jamie Oliver is doing a rapid response cooking show for Channel 4, solving culinary puzzles for people who isolate themselves during the coronavirus crisis.

Jamie: keep cooking and keep going It will air every night for five days, starting March 23. It will introduce the chef by helping viewers make the most of the ingredients they have in their homes at a time when many are rushing into stores and panicking.

"The program is a direct response to thousands of requests we've been receiving from people seeking inspiration and security to help them through this difficult time, and Jamie is a trusted voice to deliver that," said Zoe Collins, the chief content officer at the group Jamie Oliver, who is doing the show. He added that the format had been changed "in a matter of days".

Sarah Lazenby, director of formats and features at Channel 4, said: "Keep cooking and continue it is part of Channel 4's response to these unprecedented times. Who better than Jamie to help us all navigate the day-to-day challenge of eating well and feeding our families?

The show was commissioned by Lazenby and Commissioner Editor Timothy Hancock. Sam Beddoes is the executive producer and Katie Millard is the producer of the series.