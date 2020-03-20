Jameis Winston, for better or worse, was the king of the Buccaneers' rise and fall

%MINIFYHTML9ba9b298df1044840d0a119ab7bb10f511% %MINIFYHTML9ba9b298df1044840d0a119ab7bb10f512%

Tom Brady to Tampa is a done deal, marking the end of a remarkable era in NFL annals history.

Jameis Winston is no longer a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

The No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft had a style of play that could best be described as mercurial (and, perhaps more accurately, painfully frustrating). But he also gave away several plays over the years that, in one way or another, provided unlimited entertainment for fans of the game.

That was never more evident than in 2019, when Winston completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, but he also threw 30 interceptions: Seven of them pick-sixes! – become the only member in NFL history to join the club 30-30. It is, without a doubt, the most dramatic boom or bust season in recent memory.

That said, Winston did not save that style of play for his final campaign. He proved that a lot over the years, from his rookie season to the (likely) final move of his Bucs tenure. He has 25 games with multiple interceptions, 12 of which also included multiple touchdowns. But you can't encapsulate Winston's career in multiple touchdown / interception games.

Let's wander down memory lane and recall some of the craziest plays in Winston's tenure with the Bucs:

2015

Week 10 vs. Cowboys (10-6 wins)

It didn't take long for Winston to show exactly what awaited the Bucs with him as their franchise quarterback. Despite throwing zero touchdowns and two interceptions, the rookie had Tampa Bay in position to score a touchdown lead with less than a minute remaining on his Week 9 lead against Dallas. Naturally, he lost the ball at the goal line, but had a chance to redeem himself thanks to a penalty kick.

2016

Week 10 vs. Bears (victory 36-10)

Another move that had no right to end in success. Facing third and 10, Winston backed away … and backed away … and kept backing … until he reached a meter deep in his end zone. He faced the Chicago defenders who hit him almost all the way. See what I did there? – but somehow managed to avoid the pressure long enough to throw a desperate pass to safety net Mike Evans. So for those following the trail, that could have been a 22-yard safety, but instead it was a 39-yard finish – a 61-yard swing.

Week 16 at Saints (loss of 31-24)

Here's another play (2:13 in the video) that simply defies explanation, just like Winston himself. Tampa faced third and 13, 31-21 down with less than three minutes remaining in the game. You can see Winston begin to lie down in preparation for his fall, except that center Joe Hawley took too long to break. So what happens? Winston catches the snap with one hand as he falls backwards and somehow converts with a 22-yard connection to Russell Shepard. The Bucs lost a close game in which Winston threw two touchdowns but also two interceptions (shrugging emoji).

2017

Week 2 of preseason in Jaguars (victory 12-8)

Should I really count a play that happened in the preseason? For the purposes of this article, you bet yes. We are not going to focus on how the play affected the result, but simply on the show that took place on the field: Winston was forced into his pocket, where he was received by a Jags defender. After his head was nearly ripped off, Winston stepped back, and instead of grabbing the sack wisely, threw up a duck in the end zone. Naturally it was brought in by Barry Church security.

2019

Week 9 at Seahawks (loss 40-34)

Sometimes it is said that it is better to be lucky than good. That was definitely the case on this play (2:17), in which Winston rolled to the left and threw into an area of ​​the end zone where three Seattle defenders were waiting. One of them hit the ball in the air long enough for Breshad Perriman to catch it and give Tampa a 14-7 lead. Just another example of … how would you describe Winston's work. (This is not the last we will see of very close calls from him).

Week 11 vs. Santos (loss 34-17)

You know you're having a bad day when your division rival introduces you to a highlight with a laughing emoji. Such was the case here, where Winston rescued Chris Godwin, allowing Saints linebacker Kiko Alonso to divert the pass to Vonn Bell's hands.

Week 12 at Falcons (victory 35-22)

As amazing as Winston could be with his game (there are plenty of such examples), he sometimes made a really impressive move, showing off that brilliance that allowed him to be No. 1 overall. Winston, in a collapsing pocket, threw Godwin a penny between two receivers for a 71-yard touchdown. As ironic as this article, you can't take these plays away from Winston.

Week 16 vs. Texans (23-20 loss)

Another example of Winston being spectacular. Spectacularly bad, that is. Winston threw four interceptions at this near loss, but that doesn't even start to cover it. We could have gone with his six-game game against the Panthers, but there is something to be said for being mean in a close loss. So, we will go with Houston, against whom his first pass was a pick-six:

Two passes later, Winston threw other pick-six, which was denied by a call waiting from Houston. Still, it's two interceptions in two units. It is not a good start.

Winston waited two units later to launch his next pick, which, by coincidence, gave Johnathan Joseph his 17th career interception in Houston, most in franchise history. Note that Winston has no pressure on him when launching:

Winston's fourth interception probably hurt the most. Tampa only lost 23-20 despite their previous picks and driving by at least one field goal that tied the game with less than two minutes remaining. Instead, Jahleel Addae undermines the route and seals victory for Houston.

Week 17 vs. Falcons (loss 28-22)

But hey, stop focusing on the bad (for now). Here's another play in which Winston's antics worked the best. Here, he rolled to the right and, facing pressure from the incoming Falcons, threw a 50-50 ball from his rear foot to Perriman, who not so miraculously scooped the ball with both feet on the field. He even gave Tampa a 21-16 lead before halftime. Not ending on a sour note, but Winston's two touchdowns and two interceptions also gave him exclusive access to the 30-30 club (more on that later).

Diverse

Before reaching the final highlight: low light? – We have to take note of an incredible 2019 statistic. It is well documented that Winston led the league with 30 interceptions last year, but as Twitter user QB Data Mine points out, he also had 21 selections discarded. There is no way Tampa Bay would have allowed him to stay on the field if even some of them didn't fall. It's crazy to think that Winston could have thrown more than 50 interceptions in 2019.

Week 17 vs. Falcons (loss 28-22)

We return to the Falcons game for final indignity. Winston's last pass of the 2019 season, perhaps from his Tampa Bay career, was a pick-six for Deion Jones in the first overtime play that gave the Falcons victory.

But wait: who else do we know who threw a pick-six in his final play of 2019?

That's right: Tom Brady.