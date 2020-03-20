The death toll in Italy from the coronavirus outbreak eclipsed China on Thursday when the scourge spread its march around the world.

Italy, with 60 million citizens, recorded a total of at least 3,405 deaths, or approximately 150 more than in China, a country with a population more than 20 times higher.

At the same time, Italy reached its grim landmark, Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged three months ago, registered no new infections, a sign that the communist country's draconian blockades had worked.

Plus:

As of Thursday night, there were also an estimated 41,000 infections in Italy.

Health authorities cited a variety of reasons for the high number of victims in Italy, including its large population of older people, who are particularly susceptible to serious complications from the virus.

Italy has the second oldest population in the world, and the vast majority of its dead, 87 percent, were over 70 years old.

Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, a virologist at the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine in Germany, offered another reason for Italy's high death rate: "That is what happens when the health system collapses."

When the outbreak spread west, it infected at least one European head of state: Prince Albert II, 62, of Monaco, who continued to work from his office.

In Spain, the government on Thursday ordered the closure of all hotels in the country and promised to implement special measures in nursing homes after an increase in cases and deaths from the country's coronavirus.

Authorities reported deaths increased by more than a third on Thursday to 767, while the number of cases increased by a quarter to 17,149, making Spain the second most affected country in Europe after Italy.

The virus also appears to be opening an alarming new front in Africa, where healthcare in many countries is already struggling.

At the United Nations in New York, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the world is "at war with a virus,quot; and warned that "a global recession, perhaps of record size, is almost a certainty."

"If we let the virus spread like a forest fire, especially in the world's most vulnerable regions, it would kill millions of people," he said.

In a measure of how the fortunes of the East and West have changed, New York City officials were dispatched to China to buy more fans.

And in Italy, the leader of a Chinese Red Cross delegation openly punished Italians for not taking the country's national blockade seriously.

On a visit to the battered city of Milan, Sun Shuopeng said he was surprised to see so many people walking, using public transportation, and eating at hotels.

"Right now we need to stop all economic activity, and we must stop the mobility of people," he said.

"Everyone should be quarantined at home."

Worldwide, the death toll approached 10,000 and the total number of infections exceeded 240,000, including nearly 85,000 people who have recovered.

In China, Thursday marked the first time since January 20 that the closed city of Wuhan, where thousands lay sick or dying in hastily built hospitals, reported no new locally transmitted cases. Authorities said the 34 new cases registered the previous day came from abroad.

"Today, we have seen the dawn after so many days of hard effort," said Jiao Yahui, senior inspector for the National Health Commission.

However, the World Health Organization warned that the virus is spreading rapidly in Africa, from approximately five countries a week and a half ago to 35 of the continent's 54 nations, "an extremely rapid evolution," said the chief of the WHO for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.