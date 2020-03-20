Is Total Blocking The Cure For Coronavirus? The | China

%MINIFYHTMLd4d4332dac1b6c209a7e958898f1d59c11% %MINIFYHTMLd4d4332dac1b6c209a7e958898f1d59c12%

The world was stunned when the Chinese government announced the closure of Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

Designed to stop the spread of the disease, general quarantine has never been tested on such a huge scale in modern times.

Wuhan in Hubei province is home to 11 million people. They were finally allowed to leave their homes after being trapped there for weeks.

His suffering, and the government's gamble, seem to have been worth it.

No new domestic cases were reported for the second consecutive day.

So should the rest of the world take the same steps?

And is China's experiment the model for all of us?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Nicholas Thomas – Asia Health Security Specialist, City University of Hong Kong

Steve Tsang – director of the China Institute, School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London

Al Edwards – Professor and Immunologist, University of Reading in the UK

Source: Al Jazeera