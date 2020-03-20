%MINIFYHTML68cf98eff9699f54e5a9cae845fe33b611% %MINIFYHTML68cf98eff9699f54e5a9cae845fe33b612%

Is Khloe Kardashian pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby again? This is the question on many people's minds after reports emerged suggesting that Tristan and Khloe got together and after Khloe shared a photo of herself with their daughter True. Rumors that the two reunited first appeared after the holidays when Khloe and Tristan were photographed together at Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas party. Now, with rumors surrounding the two, there are many who think Khloe is already pregnant! While there are not many reports that suggest she has already conceived, there are many who say she is ready and wants baby number two with Tristan.

In the March 17, 2020 issue of CLoser UK, a source learns of Khloe's plans to have another baby with Tristan and give True a little sister or brother. The source not only shows the internal details, but fans have come to realize that Tristan can't help but leave thirsty comments about almost all of Khloe's sexy selfies!

There's definitely a passion between the two, despite the Tristan scandal and the kissing scandal with younger sister Kylie's former best friend Jordyn Woods. The source told Closer UK that Khloe has never outdone Tristan and that she still loves him.

"Khloe has never stopped loving Tristan and has always wanted a great family, just like her sisters." Now True is getting older, he wants to give it to his brothers, and he would love for his children to have the same father. She doesn't see why they can't grow her family. "

Khloe even shared a photo of herself with True and commented on how much she and Tristan love True.

🕊 The only thing I need you to remember is how much your dad and I love you! 🕊

While there is nothing to confirm whether Khloe is pregnant or not at the moment, there are many who believe she will make an announcement soon.

As the Coronavirus continues to spread and cause global panic, the Kardashians and Jenners have been under self-isolation.

It is also unknown if Tristan Thompson chose to isolate himself with Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson. What you think? Do you think Khloe and Tristan are back together and that she is pregnant now or will be soon?



