Is Keanu Reeves going to be Joaquin Phoenix's best man at his wedding to Rooney Mara?

Is Keanu Reeves going to be the godfather of Joaquin Phoenix at his next wedding with Rooney Mara? This is the question on many people's minds as it is addressed in the next OK March 30, 2020 issue. magazine. Many people may remember that Joaquin Phoenix and Keanu Reeves starred in the 1989 movie Parenthood. Keanu Reeves, 55, and Joaquin Phoenix, 45, are not only good friends, but Keanu was the best friend of Joaquin's older brother. River Phoenix, who sadly passed away at the young age of 23 on October 31, 1993. Keanu and River starred in the films. I love you to death Y My own private Idaho together. Eagle-eyed fans saw Keanu Reeves at the Oscars when Joaquin Phoenix won his best actor status for his role as Arthur Fleck.

A source close to the situation spoke to OK! and said that since River is not here to be Joquin's godfather, he has asked Keanu Reeves to put himself in his place.

The source stated the following.

%MINIFYHTML866dace420278bbe796df3f115279d8d15% %MINIFYHTML866dace420278bbe796df3f115279d8d16% "There is a lot of respect between Joaquin and Keanu, who also get along very well with Rooney, so it is a victory for everyone." Keanu was terribly moved by Joaquin's moving tribute to River at the Oscars, and he is proud to be doing this. Keanu standing there with the rest of the wedding party will be an emotional moment for the family. Everyone thinks it's a great way to honor River. "

Here's a clip of Keanu Reeves and Joaquin Phoenix from the movie. Paternity.

Keanu Reeves being a big brother / father figure to Joaquin Phoenix is ​​what the interweb needs right now Fatherhood (1989)

Howard pic.twitter.com/SIdyAzoDe1 – Reconsidering cinema (@coenesqued) October 4, 2019

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix starred in the 2013 film his together. Rooney is twice nominated for an Oscar and with Joaquin as the Oscar winner, there is no doubt that they are one of the powerful couples in Hollywood. Fans anticipate their wedding and look forward to seeing the couple enter this new phase of their lives.

Not much is known about when Joaquin and Rooney plan to celebrate their wedding, but it is known that they intend to keep their ceremony small and between the family and their closest friends.

What do you think about Keanu Reeves intervening for River Phoenix as Joaquin's godfather? Are you waiting for the wedding of Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix?



