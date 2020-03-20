Is it Shaq? First graders are surprised to see Shaquille O & # 39; Neal join the class online

Some first graders in Georgia met a new classmate this week: NBA legend Shaquille O & # 39; Neal.

Schools across the country have switched to online classes in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The students are in heat stroke, so O & # 39; Neal attended a virtual lesson with students from East Lake Elementary in McDonough, Georgia.

A video from TMZ shows the basketball star waving to the teacher, who sneers at him with contempt. Then he realizes who the greeting is from and asks enthusiastically, "Is it Shaq?"

The six and seven year olds seemed happy that the Hall of Fame went through these unusual times, but some of the funniest reactions came from parents and adults who were nearby. The children smiled, and the adults' jaws dropped as they grabbed their phones to take photos.

O & # 39; Neal is a family friend with one of the students in the class, according to TMZ. The Big Diesel chatted for a few minutes, which undoubtedly livened up the day during a less than ideal situation.

Now these first graders have a great story to tell about their current 7-1 classmate. Good work, Shaq.