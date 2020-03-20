IPhone 9 launch reportedly coming soon, but iPhone 12 likely delayed – BGR

Mass production of the iPhone 9 has begun, according to reliable leak analyst Jon Prosser.

Prosser also confirmed that the iPhone 9 Plus will launch alongside the iPhone 9, which has yet to be officially announced by Apple.

As for the iPhone 5G 5G, Prosser believes Apple's 2020 flagship phone will be delayed until at least November at this point.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

As we get closer to the end of March, it's clear that any spring events Apple has planned for this month is not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop Apple from announcing some new devices this week. On Wednesday, Apple unveiled a new iPad Pro and a discounted MacBook Air, both of which we assume would have stood out at a spring event, if the virus hadn't upset the world.

However, the star of the show was nowhere to be found. Multiple reports have suggested that Apple was forced to delay the launch of the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2, depending on who you ask), as supply chains worldwide are being disrupted by the outbreak. As such, we weren't expecting to see the 2016 iPhone SE sequel any time soon, but a trusted source now claims the phone has just gone into mass production.

%MINIFYHTML93bdba1ba6f49fc26f494fdad604555611% %MINIFYHTML93bdba1ba6f49fc26f494fdad604555612%

According to analyst Jon Prosser, Apple has started mass production of the iPhone 9. In a follow-up to the following tweet, he claimed that Apple is working with Chinese manufacturer BYD to speed up production:

iPhone 9 has just gone into mass production. 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 18, 2020

Earlier this week, Prosser explained that the rolls of toilet paper in his tweets represent the reliability of the leak, with five rolls at 100%. It is also worth noting that Prosser predicted There would be new Apple products this week last Sunday, which came true when Apple announced the iPad Pro and MacBook Air on Wednesday.

All of this is to say that Prosser has proven to be a reliable source of leaks, and if you're confident that the iPhone 9 is being mass-produced, it's probably safe to assume you're right. It also means we're probably still a few weeks away from an announcement, but if Apple is confident it can rack up enough supply to meet the inevitable demand that will follow for an iPhone that's rumored to cost $ 399, a revelation might not be too much. far.

Prosser also confirmed that the leaked iPhone 9 Plus is real, and will be released alongside the iPhone 9:

Yes! It is real. It will fall next to 9. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 19, 2020

As for the bad news, when asked about the iPhone 12 5G delay report he's been making rounds, Prosser said that flagship phone is "long overdue,quot; and we may not see it until November. Apple generally reveals and releases its latest flagship iPhone in September, but the pandemic could force its hand in 2020.