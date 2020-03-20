IPad Pro 5G with mini LED screen could arrive in late 2020 – BGR

%MINIFYHTML38fa3f84ee13bccc7db9b9340da1d48711% %MINIFYHTML38fa3f84ee13bccc7db9b9340da1d48712%

iPad Pro with 5G, mini-LED backlight, or both, rumored to launch in late 2020.

Supply chain sources say DigiTimes That mini-LED will get a big boost from Apple, as the company wants to use the technology in medium-sized devices like the iPad Pro.

Meanwhile, Jon Prosser says that an iPad Pro 5G with a new A14X chip will be out this fall.

Apple may have had to cancel its rumored spring media event due to the pandemic that is currently sweeping the planet, but that didn't stop the company from unveiling some new products this week. On Wednesday morning, Apple quietly released two press releases on its website: one that revealed an all-new iPad Pro with a LiDAR scanner, and the other that announced a cheaper price MacBook Air and updated keyboard.

As intriguing as the new iPad Pro is, it could also be a hiatus as Apple prepares to launch a revolutionary new tablet this fall. We've heard countless rumors about Apple's plans for the iPad lineup, but reports are beginning to offer a clearer picture of what the late 2020 iPad will have to offer, including 5G and mini-LED technology.

Let's start with a new DigiTimes report, which says that LED companies are currently expanding the capacity of wafers, chips and packaging due to their optimism about mini-LED technology, and Apple's interest in it:

Apple reportedly prefers mini LEDs to OLEDs for its mid-size devices and will launch a iPad Pro with a mini LED backlight in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Industry sources also tell DigiTimes that "the mini-LED is expected to gain significant momentum in applications as Apple moves forward with the R,amp;D of devices that adopt the mini-LED backlight, and can market more devices of this type in the next five years. " This could be the next big leap for the iPad lineup.

Almost at the same time as the DigiTimes The report was released, analyst Jon Prosser (who accurately predicted the reveal of the new Apple devices earlier this week and then claimed that the iPhone 9 and 9 Plus have gone into mass production) said on Twitter that an iPad Pro 5G will be released "towards the end of this year (except for additional delays)". In his tweet, he says the only difference between the iPad Pro from late 2020 and the one he just released is the A14X chip that will be featured in the newer model. Everything else will apparently stay the same:

The new 5G iPad Pro will arrive later this year (except for more delays). A14X chip. The same everything else. 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 19, 2020

When asked about Apple's penchant for updating the iPad line every 18 months, Prosser explained that the new iPad Pro was the "complete upgrade," and that another one won't happen until next year. The A14X processor is the only notable change, and only because it was necessary to handle 5G. Prosser didn't mention mini-LED technology at all, so it's unclear if his sources are saying anything different than the sources they spoke to. DigiTimes.

Image Source: Apple