Indonesia refuses to stay home to pray | News

The advice of health authorities on the best way to limit the spread of the coronavirus is to avoid mass public gatherings.

But one of the world's most populous countries is struggling as religious events continue across the country.

The Indonesian president urged people to stay home and pray, but many do not listen.

Jessica Washington of Al Jazeera reports from Jakarta.