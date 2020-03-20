Indigenous & # 39; at much higher risk & # 39; amidst a coronavirus pandemic | USA USA And Canada

%MINIFYHTML15e3ec1d01ef47b9e2fa4152630b282311% %MINIFYHTML15e3ec1d01ef47b9e2fa4152630b282312%

Montreal Canada – One of the simplest tips health workers give to mitigate the risk of contracting the new coronavirus is to wash your hands regularly with soap and water, but for indigenous communities in North America, that is not always easy.

Across Canada, at least 61 First Nations reserves had long-term drinking water notices in effect as of February 15. That means that the water in those communities has not been safe to drink for at least a year.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML15e3ec1d01ef47b9e2fa4152630b282313% %MINIFYHTML15e3ec1d01ef47b9e2fa4152630b282314%

The lack of usable drinking water is compounded by persistent infrastructure problems faced by indigenous communities, such as overcrowded housing and a lack of sewerage systems, as well as years of government neglect.

%MINIFYHTML15e3ec1d01ef47b9e2fa4152630b282315% %MINIFYHTML15e3ec1d01ef47b9e2fa4152630b282316%

"The old disparities in health and health conditions … put our people, our communities, at a much greater risk," said Dalee Sambo Dorough, president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council, an organization that represents 180,000 Inuit Canada, the United States, Russia and Greenland.

Based in the US state of Alaska, he said the risk of a new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, spreading in Inuit communities is exacerbated by persistent infrastructure problems, such as overcrowded housing, a lack of sewer systems. and unsafe drinking water. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation estimates that more than 3,300 rural households that are occupied year-round do not have running water.

"Overcrowding is a big problem," Dorough told Al Jazeera. "When you combine it with respiratory transmission of the coronavirus, that can only be devastating. (But) it is not just overcrowding, it is the lack of clean water, also the lack of real health facilities."

In Iqaluit, Nunavut, in the Canadian Arctic, an eroded stop sign is displayed in English and Inuktitut Inuit language (File: Andy Clark / Reuters)

In Canada, the public health agency said that at least 846 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the country as of Friday. At least 12 people died, including six at a long-term care facility for the elderly in North Vancouver.

Across the southern border, in the US More than 13,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in the US, though persistent delays and problems with COVID-19 testing lead some experts to believe that the actual case count could be much higher. At least 200 people with the virus have died there.

Dorough said governments should tailor their responses to the coronavirus pandemic to the needs of indigenous communities and use the crisis to close many of the infrastructure gaps that have put Inuit at risk for years. "Make investments and prioritize the infrastructure you need: housing, water, sewers, everything."

Swine flu outbreak

This is not the first time that a global pandemic has drawn attention to health care gaps in indigenous communities in both Canada and the United States.

During the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic, Aboriginal people accounted for 10 percent of the approximately 8,700 hospitalizations and 428 deaths in Canada between April and August of that year, according to a study by the University of Manitoba. Aborigines only represented around four percent of the country's population.

"The H1N1 pandemic affected Aboriginal populations in Canada disproportionately, pointing to a broader history of poorer health outcomes for Aboriginal people," the researchers said. "The current state of Aboriginal health, and its potential vulnerability during a pandemic, is increasingly recognized as the result of complex socio-economic and political factors and long colonial histories."

Canada was also widely criticized during the H1N1 pandemic for sending body bags to two remote First Nations communities in Manitoba province. Chief Jerry Knott of Wasagamack First Nation, an Oji-Cree community about 600 km (373 miles) north of Winnipeg, told CBC News that he received 30 body bags from Health Canada.

"We had asked for funds to organize and make sure that medications, hand sanitizers and other preventive kits were in place, but instead we are surprised to receive the body bags," said Knott at the time. "For me, this is unacceptable."

A member of the First Nation Indigenous Warriors patrol the Parker Wetlands in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (File: Zachary Prong / Reuters)

Stephane McLachlan, a professor in the department of environment and geography at the University of Manitoba, central Canada, participates in a recently funded research project that aims to outline indigenous-led ways to combat COVID-19.

"It is clear that indigenous peoples everywhere are susceptible (and) have been devastated by these pandemics in the past," he said. "People are relatively isolated, they had inadequate access to health care, housing is often crowded … food insecurity is a problem sometimes and certainly unemployment rates, everyone acts to make people more vulnerable "

The research team, which includes various indigenous academics, health agencies, and community leaders, will evaluate past and current pandemic response plans and propose solutions to fill the gaps and better meet the needs of indigenous peoples in Canada, said.

"There is very little ability to get ahead (of an outbreak) and act proactively," McLachlan told Al Jazeera, about what typically happens when a virus or disease spreads. "What this financing allows us to do is move forward."

& # 39; Top priority & # 39;

This is a "crisis waiting to happen," Niki Ashton, a member of the Canadian Parliament for the New Democratic Party, said last week. "When we listen to the federal government telling people to wash their hands, how do they do it when there is no running water? When they hear the government tell them they need to isolate themselves, how do they do it when they live in a 10-house house? 20 people?

Canada has committed to lifting all long-term drinking water notices on First Nations reserves by March 2021. To date, 88 long-term notices have been lifted since November 2015.

Marc Miller, Canada's minister of indigenous services, said the government is aware that First Nations and Inuit people are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

"Indigenous services are here to help adapt and activate plans for their communities. No community will be left behind," Miller said March 19, as reported by the Canadian media.

"We are here to mobilize supplies. We are here to address the vulnerabilities of indigenous communities and we recognize that we can only do this in close collaboration with indigenous leaders across the country."

Canada's Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller speaks at a press conference on the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa (Blair Gable / Reuters)

A spokesperson for Miller's office told Al Jazeera in an email on March 11 that the ministry was working with First Nations to ensure that pandemic plans are current and up-to-date, and that accurate information is available at the communities.

The ministry has a stock of hand sanitizer and protective equipment available to First Nations, and is also evaluating its evacuation and medical transportation plans for residents of remote communities should they require it. "Our top priority is the health and safety of all Canadians, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit," said the spokesman.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this week that the government would provide $ 305 million Canadian dollars ($ 213 million) for a new Distinction-based Indigenous Community Support Fund to address the immediate needs in the communities of the First Nations, Inuit and Metis Nation

Taking precautions

But the response so far has not allayed concerns.

Last week, chief Harvey Yesno of Eabametoong First Nation, a reserve in northern Ontario that has been under a boiling water advisory for 18 years, said the community was not satisfied that Canada and Ontario were ready to respond to the pandemic and the public health emergency.

Yesno also criticized the federal government for saying it would roll out isolation shops in First Nations communities to deal with a possible outbreak. "This is a clear indicator of the shameful state of First Nations primary health care," Yesno said in a statement.

Perry Bellegarde, national head of the Assembly of First Nations, said Canada must have a "robust prevention and response plan,quot; to keep First Nations safe, especially those that are isolated and lack health resources. "They do not have access to hospitals. They have nursing stations, which are basically underfunded and overcrowded and that do not meet the needs," he told CTV News.

Many communities have taken matters into their own hands.

The Southern Chief Organization, which represents 34 First Nations in southern Manitoba, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, saying that communities did not have the necessary supplies to respond to a coronavirus outbreak and faced a shortage of personnel from medical care. "Due to chronic overcrowding, lack of equitable medical care and poor infrastructure, it is the only prudent step," Chief Chief Jerry Daniels said in a statement.

Constance Lake First Nation, an Oji-Cree community in northeast Ontario, about 1,000 km (621 miles) from Toronto, also declared a state of emergency that same day. He said he lacked medical personnel and supplies, as well as COVID-19 test kits and personal protective equipment. It also dissuaded visitors from coming to the community and ordered residents to self-isolate for 14 days should they return.

Overcrowded housing greatly facilitates the transmission of infectious diseases from one person to another. Michael Patterson, medical director of health in Nunavut, northern Canada.

Dr. Michael Patterson, medical director of health in Nunavut, northern Canada, said the territory since January has steadily increased its preparedness to deal with an outbreak of COVID-19. He told Al Jazeera on March 10 that while some people have been evaluated, Nunavut has had no confirmed cases so far.

Patterson explained that the great distances that separate the 25 municipalities of Nunavut can be both a benefit and a challenge, Patterson explained, noting that while it can facilitate the containment of the possible spread of a virus between communities, it can also make the resource transfer more difficult.

General view of Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada (File: Stephane Mahe / Reuters)

At this time, every community in Nunavut has a supply of robes, gloves, and masks. "The goal is to have two-week supplies in each community, with a cache of supplies at a central hub within reach of our three regions so that we can replenish communities fairly quickly," he said.

Patterson recognized that overcrowding in housing and other factors, such as food insecurity, make people in Nunavut more vulnerable during pandemics. "Housing overcrowding greatly facilitates the transmission of infectious diseases in general from one person to another," he said.

"Right now, however, we are focusing on those things that we can do to reduce risk."