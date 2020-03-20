India's Majority Turn Will Not Harm Its Ties To The United States | Triumph

%MINIFYHTMLf9c36f092102195ea09515066bdd1e3c11% %MINIFYHTMLf9c36f092102195ea09515066bdd1e3c12%

Since his re-election last year, Narendra Modi's BJP-led government has tried to accelerate India's transition from a state built on secular principles to one governed by Hindu nationalism. In August of last year, remote what was left of the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir and locked up their only Muslim-majority state.

Three months later, the government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which legally marginalizes Muslims and risks stripping them of Indian citizenship. Last month, Hindu mobs attacked Muslims with death and destruction in Delhi, where the police were credibly accused of helping attacks.

As the world has witnessed a recession in India's democratic and liberal position, some pessimists fear that its brazen majority turnaround will spell trouble for the burgeoning alliance with the United States. Having witnessed significant advances in military, economic, sociocultural, and diplomatic ties in the past 20 years, surely a partnership between the world's largest and oldest democracies cannot help but be affected by such a change in values.

Conversely, there is little convincing evidence for the idea that the Indo-American relationship will suffer. Democracy and liberal values ​​matter little when consolidating alliances between states, even with those countries that profess the opposite, like the United States. When one focuses on the forest, not the individual trees, it becomes very clear that the upward trajectory of Washington and New Delhi will continue.

Alliances rooted in common interests, not democracy.

The relationship between India and the United States is based on the strongest possible foundation in international politics: a long-term common rival. In times of danger, nations with vastly different priorities and philosophies of government can unite to defeat an enemy, such as the United States and the Soviet Union during World War II. Even in less urgent times than a global war for national survival, countries will ignore what they consider to be unsavory domestic behavior from others, as long as they align themselves geopolitically.

This truism is a bit complicated in the case of the United States. Unlike most countries, the US USA, Naturally, spend time and resources in the defense of democracy, human rights and other liberal hobbies abroad. At the same time, however, the United States itself will look beyond violations of democratic doctrine and human rights if other more important foreign policy goals are met. The probably apocryphal story of Franklin Roosevelt referring to Nicaraguan dictator General Somoza as "a son of a b ****, but our son of a b ****" perfectly sums up this dichotomy, or less kindly, hypocrisy.

Certainly, during the Cold War, the United States partnered with murderous dictators and thug autocrats everywhere, from Latin America to Europe, the Middle East, and the South. Asia and Southeast Asia, all in an attempt to oppose the spread of communism. This period saw the United States overthrow democratically elected governments six times and involved in at least 12 other elections. Even after the defeat of communism, the United States has been happy to engage with terrible regimes in the 30 years since then.

South Asia itself is no stranger to such U.S. alliances with illiberal leaders and governments. In particular, the periods when the United States was friendlier to Pakistan was when it was under military rule: the 1960s, 1980s, and 2000s.

China: the common threat

Despite this record, it is easy to see why some analysts may overestimate the importance of democracy when it comes to India. After all, successive American leaders have established warm ties to him in that language.

However, this flowery rhetoric is best viewed as a showcase for more basic motivations. Indeed, Washington's embrace of India is fueled by the crystallization of the view that China is a threatening rival.

Until the 1990s, it was a reasonably open question whether the United States would adopt an accommodative or aggressive policy toward the rise of Beijing. The past 20 years have ended such a debate: China is seen as a contained rival, not a friend to care for.

Consequently, the United States has tried to guide its foreign policy around this basic assumption. In fact, Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia,quot; was motivated by the strategic imperative that China and the Asia-Pacific region have much higher priorities than the Middle East, the region where the United States spent most of its blood. and treasures.

China, not democracy, liberalism, or constitutionalism, should be credited with the bonhomie that marks relations between the United States and India. After all, India and the United States were democracies during the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, but it wasn't until the turn of the century that their union flourished. If democracy were the central factor linking these countries, it would have happened a long time ago.

Furthermore, if the relationship were a product of common liberal values, it would be hardly imaginable to think of two personalities worse than Trump and Modi to serve as decorative figures for him, drenched as the pairing by authoritarian and nationalistic impulses. In fact, the very fact that Trump and Modi have consistently pushed the alliance speaks volumes about the relative importance of democracy.

Silent criticism of the US government. USA

As such, precisely because democracy or liberalism is not a major contributor to warming ties, the setback in India's human rights record will not adversely affect the relationship. Why should Washington be upset that India is not behaving in accordance with the secular and democratic principles enshrined in its birth?

Indeed, after its movements in Kashmir, the Modi government would have been encouraged to hear that the State Department was constantly referring to the issue as an "internal affair,quot; for India. There was a bit more concern after the CAA, but even then, American diplomats offered nothing to come close to criticism, only slight suggestions to India to better fulfill its own ideals.

Because the United States government is a large and unwieldy institution with varying interests and priorities, silence is not a uniform reaction, and one can hear the strange and isolated criticism of Modi and the BJP. Even some presidential candidates in the Democratic Party, including the most vociferous Bernie Sanders, spoke unequivocally and unequivocally against the Indian government.

But in the grand scheme of things, Congress and federal bureaucracies like the State Department and especially the Pentagon are unlikely to attach paramount importance to issues like the constitutional state of Kashmir or the rights and security of Indian minorities. From his perspective, there are bigger fish, China specifically, for frying.

Indo-American ties: a firm foundation

Could a relationship on such a firm basis be altered? Logically, there are two possibilities: international and national. If, for example, the United States softens its stance towards China, it would imply less urgency in embracing India. This, however, is an unlikely short-term prospect; China is considered a problem across the political spectrum in the United States. Talking about strategic cooperation with Beijing is a loser game for Washington.

At the national level, it could be postulated that Indian Americans, who reflect the Cuban-American model, can pressure Washington to take a firmer stand against Hindu nationalism in India. Just as Cuban-American conservatives press for tough positions against Castro's socialist regime in his "native,quot; country, it is reasonable to expect that largely liberal Indian-American minority to politics for a more strident admonition of right-wing nationalism in yours?

Certainly, this argument would find support in the recent behavior of young American Indians, particularly university students, who have protested against the events in India. More pertinent, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal directed a resolution in the Chamber condemning the recent actions of the BJP government.

But it is surprising that the Jayapal resolution, despite being bipartisan with more than 60 cosponsors, has essentially not been carried out, dying in commission. Revealingly faced Winds against politicians from more conservative and nationalist Indian-American lobbying groups, making the House unlikely to pass it even as a non-binding resolution, let alone one with more teeth.

More broadly, if last fall's Howdy Modi rally in Houston and other admitted anecdotal evidence are valid, American Indians are not uncomfortable with Modi's brand of majority nationalism as long as it is practiced in India, not in USA USA In this account, American Indians may resemble Jewish-American model more than the Cuban-American: a highly educated, socioeconomically successful Ethnic minority who vote for Democrats at a ratio of about 3: 1, while at the same time extending a reasonably long strap on the illiberal behavior in the country of their ethnic siblings.

Indo-American ties were stronger in 2000 than in 1990, stronger in 2010 than in 2000, and stronger in 2020 than in 2010. It would be a brave person to bet against the continuation of this trend.

It is not that progress between the two parties is not hampered or that they do not occasionally disappoint the other. In fact, the alliance would benefit from a dose of realism and moderate expectations about what it can offer, particularly in the field of defense and military cooperation. But the relationship is strong enough to buy New Delhi insurance against American criticism as it descends into a religious-nationalist state.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial position.