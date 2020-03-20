India hangs four men for 2012 bus rape and murder in Delhi | News

India executed four men on Friday for the gang rape and murder of a woman on a Delhi bus in 2012 that sparked large protests across the country and international revulsion.

All four were hanged before dawn in the Tihar jail in the Indian capital, the prison chief, Sandeep Goel, told the AFP news agency, in the first use of capital punishment in India since 2015.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed outside the prison to control a crowd waiting to celebrate the execution. Some carried placards that read "Justice for Women,quot; and "Hang the culprits," Reuters reported.

The crime, which occurred on the night of December 16, 2012, sparked mass protests and global outrage. The Indian press named the victim Nirbhaya the fearless as she could not be named under Indian law.

"Justice has been done today after seven years," the victim's mother told reporters outside the prison. "I salute the Indian judiciary and thank God for hearing our prayers … my daughter's soul can now rest in peace."

Six men were arrested for the brutal attack. A suspect, Ram Singh, was found dead in his cell in March 2013, apparently having committed suicide.

Another, who was 17 at the time, was released in 2015 after serving three years in a reform facility, the maximum possible term for a minor in India.

The four hanged on Friday were gymnastics instructor Vinay Sharma, bus cleaner Akshay Thakur, fruit vendor Pawan Gupta, and unemployed Mukesh Singh, who were sentenced to death by a fast-track court in 2013.

In 2017, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentences against the four men, and the judges who ruled that the crime met the "rarer than rare,quot; standard required to justify capital punishment in India.

The Indian President rejected the convicts' pleas for clemency, after the Supreme Court dismissed their pleas for a review of the death sentences.

Sexual violence

Attacked on a moving bus and left for dead on the road, the victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, clung to life for two weeks before succumbing to her injuries. She died in a hospital in Singapore, where she was transferred in a desperate attempt to save her.

Outrage at his death prompted India to pass tough new laws against sexual violence, including the death penalty for rape in some cases.

Still, a woman reported rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to government data released last month, underscoring the country's reputation as one of the worst places in the world to be a woman.

Women reported nearly 34,000 rapes in 2018, barely changed from the previous year. Just over 85 percent led to charges, and 27 percent to convictions, according to the annual crime report released by the federal Interior Ministry.

Activists say government statistics underestimate the number of rapes, as conservative Indians still consider it a taboo to report sexual violence.