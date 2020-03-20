In the UK, an outbreak of kindness and charity as the virus spreads | Europe

%MINIFYHTML7ebd5d2be34490f6a0ced275081458ec11% %MINIFYHTML7ebd5d2be34490f6a0ced275081458ec12%

London, United Kingdom – Authorities around the world have introduced drastic measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus..

The UK has recorded almost 150 virus-related deaths and has seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases to more than 3,000.



The UK has placed elderly people, people with underlying health conditions and pregnant women at "high risk,quot; of the virus, recommending that they be isolated for 12 weeks.



People over the age of 70 have been told to stay indoors and have minimal contact with others for four months.

Charities have warned of the social effects of these measures and have asked the government to provide additional provisions to groups at risk. But 10 years of austerity have left councils across the UK with fewer staff and resources to deal with emergencies like the coronavirus.

In the face of the crisis, volunteer groups have sprung up at a rapid pace providing practical services, emotional support and therapy.

Food chains and local businesses have offered free meals and deliveries, the places abandoned by the outbreak have been transformed into warehouses where volunteers can pick up essential items for people in need.

In the space of six days, more than 1,800 informal groups of volunteers emerged under Covid Mutual Aid UK, an umbrella organization of independent groups led by 10 activists.

Seren John-Wood, who helped establish the first mutual aid group in South London last week, sent out flyers explaining how people can establish a local network.

Soon after, the media reported on the initiative and several groups organized.

"It is amazing how quickly and passionately people committed to the idea of ​​coming together as communities to help people," said John-Wood, a 23-year-old student.

Most groups organize on social media and offer grocery shopping or dog walking for vulnerable groups like the elderly, but also emotional support with phone calls to people living alone.

"It is for anyone who needs to isolate themselves and who does not have the social structures around them to do so safely," said Kevin Smith, spokesman for Covid Mutual Aid UK.

To reach those who don't use social media, volunteers have been putting up posters and handing out flyers, after washing their hands, encouraging anyone who needs help to contact them by phone.

"The more local it is, the more flexible it is for people to really be able to respond to the specific needs of their communities, rather than coordinating a national network that may not be the most effective way to help people quickly," said John -Wood.

The network has broadcast guidelines for volunteers who comply with government and medical advice on how to operate.

"No one should enter anyone's home, they should leave purchases at the front door and avoid personal contact," said Smith.

The network has also conducted online protection training to ensure the work is done in the safest possible way, attended by 1,000 volunteers, the maximum number of training at any time, Smith said.

Members have also used groups on WhatsApp and social media to coordinate other campaign efforts, such as sharing petitions to help people zero hour contracts.

Other community initiatives such as the Nextdoor application are developing their tools to better connect locals.

The social media application, founded in 2011, is throwing a new interactive map, Help Map, which allows people to mark themselves as available to help with anything from grocery shopping to child care.

The app, which is being used to support the elderly and people who have been laid off, has seen a 15-fold increase in the creation of street or highway groups in the past week.

Local restaurants and cafes across the UK have also joined the effort by offering free deliveries and meals to those who cannot leave their home.

Tony Perkins butchers shop in Attleborough, a town in the west of England, offers free deliveries to customers and has linked up with other local businesses to help them deliver their products.

"It makes sense, the more we can get into our truck for a trip, the cheaper it will be for everyone. We are all together, together, if we can make life easier while we are still fit and capable, maybe we can get through this faster." said Tony Perkins, the butcher's owner.

Some places are contributing by offering space for community initiatives.

Studio 338 in London, one of the UK's largest nightclubs, is being converted into a giant warehouse as a base for storing food and other essentials to be delivered by a team of volunteers.

The club has asked the "young clubbers,quot; to dedicate their time to helping those most in need.

"While this crisis is affecting everyone, what is becoming increasingly clear are the enormous social inequalities in our society. Community networks are a rejection of the divisive policy that has characterized the UK in recent years. It is a way of showing solidarity. " says John-Wood.

Meanwhile, several charities have expressed concern that self-isolation may exacerbate the situation for people with mental health conditions.

Approximately one in eight adults with a mental health problem is receiving treatment in the UK. In 2018-19, the NHS earned nearly half a million more references to therapy (1.6 million in total).

In response to these concerns, therapists have volunteered to offer 20-minute online sessions to the elderly and those struggling particularly for self-isolation.

The Help Center was originally created to serve a small area in Oxfordshire, but will expand nationally as it launches following an influx of support.

"Thanks to the kindness of therapists across the country willing to work for free, the idea skyrocketed in less than two weeks as we are now able to cover the entire UK," said Ruth Chaloner, founder of the service. .

Another form of help is the online community, Boyfriends, created by the mental health charity Mind.

"People are becoming more aware of how others live and are realizing that there is a way to get involved quickly and practically to help them," said John-Wood, who says he hopes it fosters lasting connections and mechanisms. to support vulnerable people. in society.