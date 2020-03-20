In Nowruz, Iran's leaders defend response to coronavirus and urge unity | Iran News

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani have praised the Iranians for their efforts in fighting the new coronavirus while making speeches to mark the Persian New Year, known as Nowruz.

Iran, the most affected country in the Middle East, has suffered at least 1,284 deaths from 18,407 confirmed cases of the virus, while the economic effect of the pandemic has exacerbated an already dire economic situation for much of the population amid US sanctions.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa668173ee7d772e98987d3f6b1ae9d6b11% %MINIFYHTMLa668173ee7d772e98987d3f6b1ae9d6b12%

In a speech broadcast on state television, Khamenei on Friday called on the Iranians to preserve the unit against the outbreak and greeted his "dazzling,quot; sacrifices in the battle against her.

"These acts of sacrifice were carried out by medical groups, doctors, nurses, assistants, managers and staff who work in hospitals," he said.

"All of these phenomena are a source of dignity and reputation," added Khamenei.

Nowruz, or "new day,quot;, is an ancient celebration of the beginning of spring and one of the most important dates on the Persian calendar, when families gather and exchange gifts. But the coronavirus has overshadowed the celebrations.

In a separate televised speech, Rouhani defended the government's response to the outbreak against widespread criticism that officials acted too slowly and may even have covered up initial cases before infections quickly spread across the country.

He also praised doctors and nurses for their courage in fighting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"Our nation has managed to achieve its goals, despite the difficulties … Iran will overcome the coronavirus with unity," said Rouhani.

Sanctions

The speeches came a day after the United States imposed sanctions on five companies based in the United Arab Emirates, accusing them of having collectively purchased hundreds of thousands of metric tons of Iran's petroleum products in 2019.

The move, which was blacklisted by Chinese and South African companies earlier this week for Iran's oil trade, seemed another indication that Washington would not facilitate its campaign to stifle Tehran's ability to export its oil, to Despite calls from China and others to do so. for humanitarian reasons due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It seems the United States is making it clear that if there were any questions about whether or not they would ease sanctions at this time of a public health crisis in Iran, the answer is a resounding 'no'," Zein said. Basravi by Al Jazeera. reporting from Tehran, he said.

The friction between Tehran and Washington has exploded since 2018 when United States President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 Tehran nuclear deal with six world powers and re-imposed strangling sanctions against Iran, paralyzing its economy.

The United States sanctions, combined with the economic effect of the coronavirus outbreak, have deeply bitten Iran's economy, causing a price spiral and a drop in the value of the rial currency.

Iranian authorities have blamed the sanctions for hampering Tehran's efforts to stem the spread of the virus across the country.

In his speech, Khamenei said that the US sanctions forced Iran to be "self-sufficient in all areas," echoing messages it has given in previous Nowruz speeches.

"Last year was a tumultuous year for the Iranian nation," said Khamenei. "It was a year that started with the floods and ended with the coronavirus … but we will overcome all difficulties with the unit."

He called the new Iranian year "the year of boosting production."

On March 9, Khamenei's office announced that its annual speech in the city of Mashhad for the Iranian New Year had been canceled to prevent new infections.