In Italy, deaths and funerals in isolation bring unknown pain News from Italy

Rome Italy – The image of the Italian army trucks escorting coffins as a local crematorium could not cope with the number of bodies that entered surprisedCitizens in the city of Bergamo this week.

The video, which attracted international attention and was widely shared on social media, was a clear reminder of just how serious the coronavirus outbreak is in the northern region of Lombardy.

%MINIFYHTML20a85bb07f3debfbdf94f51a88bd88a211% %MINIFYHTML20a85bb07f3debfbdf94f51a88bd88a212%

"If this continues for six months, we will have to prepare the plot for mass graves," Carlo Rossini, a worker at La Bergamasca Funeral Honors Agency, told Al Jazeera.

Plus:

Italy is the European epicenter of the coronavirus with more than 41,000 infected, and days after the truck's images were distributed, the number of deaths in the country increased further, to more than 3,400, surpassing the number of victims in China, where the outbreak originated.

With more than 4,600 people infected, the northern province of Bergamo has become the focus of the virus and has seized the areas where the infection broke out in the country.

Authorities release only regional data, so there is no specific count of victims in the province.

The final death toll could be higher than official statistics.

"There are a significant number of people who have died, but whose death has not been attributed to the coronavirus because they died in the home or in a nursing home and therefore were not cleaned," Giorgio Gori, mayor of the city of Bergamo told Reuters news agency.

Bergamo Cemetery sees Italian military trucks and soldiers after the army was deployed to move coffins from the cemetery to neighboring provinces, after the cemetery was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak (Sergio Agazzi / Fotogramma via Reuters)

Gori said there were 164 deaths in his city in the first 15 days of March this year, of which 31 were attributed to the coronavirus. That compares with 56 deaths during the same period last year.

In another video widely shared on social media, dozens of coffins awaiting burial are lined up along the walls of a local cemetery church.

"There are approximately 25 deceased who need (bury) and 25 whose wish was to be cremated, every day." Giulio Dellavita, the secretary of a local diocese, he told Al Jazeera. "Even with the crematorium working 24 hours, we can't handle more than 40 a day."

Psychological wound: & # 39; A loved one suddenly disappears & # 39;

Rossini & # 39; s The agency La Bergamasca, where he has worked for 10 years, offers funeral services throughout the province of Bergamo.

Neither he nor his older colleagues have witnessed anything similar to the current pandemic.

Since the beginning of the month, Rossini has already buried 95 people. For all of them, there was no ritual at all.

The blockade enacted by the Italian government in Lombardy on March 8 prohibited any public solemnity.

"Funerals present the same risks as any other meeting. I had patients who contracted the virus at a ceremony in Puglia," Alessandro Grimaldi, head of the infectious diseases unit at the L & # 39; Aquila hospital, told Al Jazeera.

When an infected patient dies in the hospital, his body is sealed directly into the coffin and then delivered to the cemetery.

If the family has not been quarantined, they can join a local pastor protected with gloves and a mask and recite a short prayer before the funeral.

Otherwise, they must wait until the crisis is over and the closure is lifted to say goodbye.

In an overwhelmingly Catholic country like Italy, this halt represents a significant disruption in public and personal perception of death.

"A loved one suddenly disappears, and this opens up a deep psychological wound," said Father Giulio Dellavita.

After relatives test positive for the coronavirus, anyone who has had direct contact with them should be placed in a 15-day quarantine and notify the local health authorities.

This means that patients have no direct contact with the family. And if a patient's condition worsens, the possibility of finding them alive may no longer exist.

For those who have lost family members, the diocese has activated a phone line.

"Imagine: she is at home with her mother, who feels abruptly ill. The ambulance comes and picks her up. From now on, she will never see and hear her again. Suddenly, she receives the address of her grave," Dellavita said. .

"People are beginning to wonder: What would she have thought? What should I have told her? This loss cannot be properly digested."

& # 39; We cannot pay tribute completely & # 39;

Dellavita has first-hand experience of the new way loss is experienced.

Two weeks ago, one of his spirit brothers became ill. An ambulance took him to the local hospital.

Since all the religious brothers live together, Dellavita underwent a 15-day quarantine. Her "brother,quot; died in the meantime.

"It was when I understood the pain of these families," said Dellavita.

"We were his community. And they all had to pray for him on their own because we can't even meet at the house to pay full homage."

Like all the other victims, Dellavita's brother will have his proper ceremony only after the pandemic has disappeared.

Screams, adorations and memories will have to wait until then.