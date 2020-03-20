Image of Governor Andrew Gillum naked and vomiting in a gay hotel room. (Graphic)

Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was found drunk inside a Miami hotel room, with a naked gay man and glass.

Andrew has denied these reports, but now MTO News has seen some receipts, and they seem damning to the former political star.

WARNING: THE PHOTO IS GRAPHIC

Today, the Central Florida Post leaked what appears to be a photo of Andrew Gillum, drunk and naked on the floor of a room at the Mondrian Hotel in Miami, Florida.

The initial story was reported by conservative columnist Candace Owens, who shared a police report detailing that police responded to a hotel room on March 13.

Inside the room were Andrew and an openly gay man. Police say they found methamphetamine in the room and believed Andrew's male partner may have taken an overdose of methamphetamine, a popular gay party drug.

Gillum responded to reports, claiming he drank "too much."

Gillum chaired a powerful political committee in Florida, serving as a primary contributor to CNN, and was being hailed as Joe Biden's vice presidential election for Democrats.

Here is the photo again.

WARNING: THE PHOTO IS GRAPHIC