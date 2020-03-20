Illinois Issues Stay-Home Order to Limit Coronavirus Spread – Deadline

Illinois is joining California and New York to issue stay-at-home orders, the latest attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus by asking nonessential workers to remain in their residences.

"To prevent the loss of potentially tens of thousands of lives, we must enact an immediate stay-at-home order for everyone in Illinois," said Governor J.B. Pritzker added, "If left unchecked, cases in Illinois will increase rapidly."

%MINIFYHTML5f4b9247d4bcc033e86e410aec85219811% %MINIFYHTML5f4b9247d4bcc033e86e410aec85219812%

The restrictions will begin on Saturday night and will last until April 7.

Residents will still be able to leave their homes to receive essential services, as well as to go out and do activities such as walking and running. A set of sectors, including agriculture and the media, will not be included in the order, but all non-core businesses must stop working. Restaurants will be allowed to remain open for delivery and collection, along with supermarkets, pharmacies, service stations and other businesses.

"For the vast majority of you who are already taking precautions, your lives will not change much," Pritzker said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced shelter measures in place in the past 24 hours, meaning that 1 in 5 Americans are under such restrictions.

Pritzker also said that residents who go to the supermarket or a gas station should "buy what they need within reason."