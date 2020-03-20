If aid checks come, be aware of money scams – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A major consumer alert for those awaiting aid checks, the Federal Trade Commission says to take scammers even more seriously.

Congress is currently working to give at least $ 1,000 to Americans affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

The FTC says the government won't ask you to pay anything to get that money, and it definitely won't ask for your bank number or social security number.

Congress has not yet approved the aid payments.

