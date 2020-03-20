Ice Cube says it still wants to arrest the President after the 2018 song "Arrest the President,quot;

Almost two years ago, rapper Ice Cube released a song called "Arrest The President," clearly in reference to the president, Donald Trump. In a new interview with The breakfast clubIce Cube shared that his position hasn't changed much. If anything, it has been facilitated by the recent arrest of Harvey Weinstein.

BET reported on the actor / rapper's interview with the presenters of the 105.1 FM radio show, in which the 50-year-old artist referenced the song and added, "That's what I want to do." Charlamagne told him in response that when he leaves the Oval Office, he will be arrested.

The rapper claimed it would be a great day for everyone, similar to when Harvey Weinstein was arrested. As previously reported, Harvey Weinstein was jailed for twenty-three years at the Wende Correctional Center in New York after being convicted of sexual abuse charges.

Weinstein was convicted of rape in the third degree and one count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree. Trump, on the other hand, is reportedly under attack from Letitia "Tish,quot; James, who is the New York attorney general. James claims the president's Trump Organization projects were guilty of the state and federal charity law, CNN reported.

Last April, James told MSNBC journalists that it was important for New Yorkers to know how the President may have devalued their companies in the past in order to apply for certain tax benefits. She added, "We are looking to see what we can do legally."

According to BET, a president currently in the oval office cannot be arrested, unless he has been removed by the Senate. However, as most media supporters know, impeachment was attempted earlier this year and failed.

Ad

In other news, Ice Cube has also considered launching a new special tournament for sports fans in April this year, as the world and the United States are battling the spread of the coronavirus. Ice Cube is currently working with television networks to create a 3v3 basketball tournament in Los Angeles.



Post views:

two