"I have a lot of people who trust us,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The new restrictions that come with the coronavirus emergency declaration are forcing small businesses to reduce or stop all operations.

For local restaurants, that means the dining rooms are closed.

A North Texas chef is talking about how he's dealing with the changes and trying to keep employees on the payroll.

"Fire up um up. Back to business. Takeaway today, ”said chef Michael Thomson as he turned on the lights at the Michaels Cuisine restaurant, just as he has done every day for 28 years.

But looking at his empty dining room, he knows it's different. "I haven't slept much. But you have to have faith. I have to get through this. I have a lot of people who trust us," Thomson said.

Chef M.T. It has endured many storms before, such as September 11 and the Great Recession, but has never seen anything like it. "I am very concerned. I am concerned about my family here. All my employees here. The future. But it is really the unknown, that is the most difficult part."

Thomson is not just a small business owner, he is part of the fabric of Fort Worth.

Up News Info 11 News interviewed him while feeding golfers at the Colonial golf tournament. He was a celebrity chef at Texas Christian University (TCU) soccer games, and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price held her last election watch party at Michael’s Cuisine.

Ultimately, Thomson believes his loyal customers will respond and help him and other small local businesses survive. ” I have no interest in making a profit on anything. I just want to break even and give my employees a chance to get through this, ”he said.

For now, Thomson is focusing on being creative with the take-away menu.

He takes it one day at a time and has an optimistic message for his clients. "Stay together. Have faith and believe it will be better. And we hope to remember each other in the meantime."

With some grocery store shelves almost empty, Thomson believes that restaurants can help meet the public's need for food.