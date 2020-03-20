"I have a Lakers sweater that I used to wear every day to school,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

Paul Pierce is an NBA legend best known for his long tenure with the Boston Celtics. During those 15 seasons, he was an NBA All-Star 10 times and led the Celtics to a 2008 NBA Finals victory (over the Los Angeles Lakers), taking the series MVP home in the process. Pierce left Boston in 2013 and recovered for some teams before retiring four years later.

However, the foolproof Hall of Fame actually grew up a Lakers fan who hated the Celtics. After leaving Kansas, Pierce would have preferred to play in Los Angeles. He talks about all of this (and much more) in Episode 20 of the Showtime Basketball All The Smoke video podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Pierce moved to Inglewood as a teenager and attended Inglewood High School. Believe it or not, he was not initially part of the school's varsity basketball team. But he went on to be the team's top scorer and a McDonald's All-American.

"I have a Lakers sweater that I used to wear every day to school," Pierce recalled. “It was a hoodie. Who could not be a fan of the Lakers? I grew up right across the street from the Forum, right there in Inglewood, watching Magic. I hated the Celtics. You from Los Angeles, much less Inglewood, where the Forum is, of course you're a fan of the Lakers. How could you not be? That's what makes it really ironic when I was drafted for the Celtics.

The Lakers and Celtics divided their confrontations in the NBA Finals during Pierce's time in Boston. The Lakers won 4-3 in 2010, while the Celtics won 4-3 in 2008. The Lakers accumulated seven appearances in the NBA Finals during that time (winning five), while the Celtics managed only two.

That particular era of the Lakers' greatness can be attributed, in part, to Kobe Bryant. The 18-time NBA Most Valuable Player and two-time MVP finalist recently passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. Bryant and Pierce had a unique relationship, as the ancient Celtic saw it.

"I played crazy against everyone except him," Pierce said. "We always had a different kind of relationship. I think it was also more out of respect. Everyone else couldn't care less. It seemed like that, off the court. Just to get a chance to pair up with him, getting to know him on and off the court was special. It made me who I am, more or less. "

