Hulu Launches Free Live ABC News Streaming for On-Demand Subscribers – Deadline

Hulu said Friday that it is partnering with ABC News Live to bring 24/7 news channel coverage to Hulu's on-demand subscribers starting today.

Subscribers to Hulu plans with ads and Hulu (without ads) can easily access the ABC News Live broadcast by visiting the "Hulu Picks" collection. From there, they can stream ABC News Live at any time of the day from televisions, mobile devices, and game consoles.

"With this live broadcast, our goal is to keep our viewers informed during this unprecedented time when accessing information is vital to our communities," said Hulu.

The news is the latest in a variety of ways media companies are experimenting with free trials and crossover plans to reach crouched viewers to weather the coronavirus pandemic.