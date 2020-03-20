Hrithik Roshan's Lonavala farm to be ready by end of 2020

There are many actors who have their own vacation homes or a farm on the outskirts of Mumbai. As we all know, Salman Khan has a farm in Panvel, Ajay Devgn has a farm in Karjat, and Akshay Kumar owns a beachside villa in Goa. The last to be added to this list is Hrithik Roshan, who bought a property in Lonavala that is under construction. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

A source close to the Hrithik told a daily leader: "The idea was not only to build a spacious bungalow with at least four bedrooms, but also amenities such as a gym and swimming pool."

%MINIFYHTML336d254ea5ca924028dfc54e7d648fb311% %MINIFYHTML336d254ea5ca924028dfc54e7d648fb312%

When the family was considering buying Lonavala or Khandala to buy the farm, the source reveals that it was Hrithik who suggested acquiring a larger parcel in order to dedicate a considerable area to organic farming, and then they blocked this property. The source further added: “Rakeshji (Roshan, Hrithik's father) regularly visits the site on weekends to check on progress. Occasionally, Hrithik also drives the property. He has shown an active interest in the farm. "We congratulate the actor on his special purchase!