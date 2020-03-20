How to download apps and songs to Fitbit Versa 2

Versa 2 is the latest addition to Fitbit's smartwatch portfolio. The smart watch comes with several new and improved features compared to previous generation models. In addition to understanding the basics, Fitbit has also added Alexa support that allows users to play the latest music, check notifications, and install new apps on the watch.

Among other features, one of the most interesting is the ability to add music directly to the watch's storage and listen to it by connecting any wireless headset during training sessions.

So if you are the owner of Fitbit Versa 2 or planning to buy one, this is how you can add songs to it. In this guide, we will also tell you how to install apps on the smart watch.

How to add songs to Fitbit Versa 2



As interesting as it may sound, adding songs to the Versa 2 is beyond the capabilities of the Fitbit smartphone app. So, you will have to use the Fitbit application for PC and here we explain how to do it. Also, you will need Windows 10 as the Fitbit PC app is only available through the Windows app store and not as the traditional .exe installer

one) Go to the Windows Store and look for the Fitbit app



two) Click the Install button to download it to your PC



3) Login with Fitbit account login credentials



After this, connect the watch to the PC using Bluetooth and here the app will ask you to pair the watch with the app. Be sure to complete the entire process correctly in order to transfer the songs.

Now go to the smart watch and open the Music app and choose the Transfer music option.

Once the smart watch has been successfully paired with the app, head to Personal Music,gt; Music Storage. The application will now automatically search the PC for any existing playlists or you can also create one manually. Once you see all the songs listed in the app, use drag and drop to transfer them to Versa 2 and click Done button to start syncing.

To install a new app on Versa 2 or any compatible Fitbit smartwatch, open the Fitbit app on your smartphone and go to the Account section. Here choose the device from the list and touch Applications. Now simply select the app in the All apps section and tap the Install button.