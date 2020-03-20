How Marie Kondo clears up during a pandemic

I listened to Sarah Akiyoshi's bamboo flute concert while preparing food. It was a recording of a show he did last week in Japan. Due to the block, he had to act without an audience and share it on YouTube.

Tuesday

7 am. I woke up and lit incense, my daily ritual.

%MINIFYHTML07f57d5e5ddc512a2048950f9bd90f1311% %MINIFYHTML07f57d5e5ddc512a2048950f9bd90f1312%

7:30 am. I cooked rice in my donabe pot and made miso soup from the leftovers from the night before, including burdock roots, carrots, onions, tofu, shiitake mushrooms, natto (fermented beans), and edible chrysanthemum made with sesame seeds.

08:30 am. Time for my weekly yoga class.

09:30 am. I have some household chores done. I washed the clothes and tidied up the kitchen. Buttercups are in season, so I cut the stems underwater (this helps them last longer) and placed them in vases around the house. This generates joy, especially now that we spend more time at home.

10:30 a.m. I joined several online meetings to discuss my agenda and my upcoming projects. I am checking my calendar due to travel restrictions – many of the interviews I had planned to do in New York next month will be done online.

12 p.m. I made lunch for the children and we ate together. Today's lunch consisted of seaweed and spinach noodles.

12:30 pm. I enjoyed the time with my girls. They are usually at school during this time, so I am adjusting my schedule to be with them more.

1:30 in the afternoon. I return to my desk to receive emails, write, etc.

4 p.m. The rain stopped, so my husband and I went for a walk on a hiking trail near our house. This is an important time for us as business partners. Instead of sitting in chairs, we prefer to walk and talk about our ideas. We review upcoming projects, global business strategies, and shared comments on interesting articles we've read. We have a Slack team channel dedicated to market trends, and it's helpful to talk about this: They generate great conversation.