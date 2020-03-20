How come athletes and celebrities are being tested for viruses? – Up News Info Detroit

WASHINGTON (AP) – Celebrities, politicians, and professional athletes faced a backlash this week as many revealed they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they had no fever or other telltale symptoms.

That is fueling the perception that the rich and famous have been able to jump to the front of the line to get tested, while others have been rejected or have encountered long delays.

Concerns about preferential treatment underscore a fundamental truth about inequalities embedded in the American health system: People with financial means can often receive a different level of service.

When asked about the issue on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the wealthy and well-connected should not have priority for testing for coronavirus. But the former star of wealthy reality admitted that the rich and famous sometimes get advantages.

"Perhaps that has been the story of life," Trump said during a briefing at the White House. "That happens sometimes. And I've noticed that some people have been evaluated fairly quickly. "

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets professional basketball team announced that the entire team was evaluated last week upon returning from San Francisco after a game against the Golden State Warriors. The team found a private lab to do the job, and on Tuesday announced that four of its players were positive for the virus, including perennial All-Star Kevin Durant.

Although public health resources were not used, it sparked the ire of many, including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"We wish them a speedy recovery," wrote the mayor on Twitter. "But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT be tested for COVID-19 while critically ill patients are waiting to be screened. The tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick."

Like Robin Fraser.

The 30-year-old woman has fibromyalgia and an autoimmune disorder that puts her at high risk for complications if she contracts the virus. She has had a fever and a cough since last week. Her doctor recommended that she be tested in the emergency room, but she was told there was not enough testing, so one cannot be done.

"That's not fair," said Fraser, who lives in Victor, New York, near Rochester.

Fraser has seen celebrities and politicians get tested, and that bothers her.

"Why do they get to the front of the line? People like me, average Joes, push us to the end of the line. Why can Congress get it and we can't? " she asked.

Powerful people who have been tested in recent weeks include South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Florida Representative Matt Gaetz. Both Republican lawmakers were exposed to someone who tested positive, but their tests came back negative.

Representative Ben McAdams of Utah, a Democrat, announced Wednesday that he tested positive after experiencing symptoms, including a 103-degree fever. Utah health officials said neither McAdams nor anyone else has received special treatment and that they are following public health guidelines.

Public frustrations about the difficulties of testing for the new virus have been building up since the first case in the US was confirmed. USA January 20. , have led to widespread reports of people struggling to get tested. Even those who manage to obtain a successful swab often report long delays in retrieving results due to long delays in government-run laboratories.

In an attempt to break the deadlock, the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced earlier this month that it would allow major private diagnostic laboratory companies to begin implementing new COVID-19 tests and relaxed regulations that are generally required before new tests can be released to the market.

Over the past two weeks, that has led to an increase in tests available from private physicians and laboratories that are not subject to CDC criteria for which patients should be given priority for testing, such as those with fever and difficulty breathe who recently traveled to affected countries abroad, or those who have had close contact with someone confirmed to have had the virus.

LabCorp, a major laboratory testing company, began providing the COVID-19 test on March 5. Quest Diagnostics, another major national provider, did the same on March 9.

In a statement, LabCorp said its COVID-19 test is available by order of any physician or other licensed healthcare provider anywhere in the United States. The company said it expects to conduct more than 10,000 tests per day by the end of this week, increasing to 20,000 tests per day by the end of this month.

In comparison, CDC and other public health laboratories conducted about 30,000 tests in the eight weeks since the pandemic reached the United States. According to data compiled by researchers from Johns Hopkins University.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus just before a game, finally canceled, with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Oklahoma state epidemiologist confirmed last week that the Jazz, their tour group, and several Utah beat writers, 58 people in total, were evaluated after the game was canceled in Oklahoma City once it became known that the All Center -Star Rudy Gobert tested positive. for the virus

League officials have said that since their players have direct contact with each other and often interact very closely with fans, both the doctors working for the teams and public health officials were concerned that they might accelerate the spread of the virus. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the players who get tested, and in some cases reveal their positive status, may have "drawn attention to the critical need for youth to follow CDC recommendations."

Hollywood actor Idris Elba said he had no symptoms when he announced his positive test on Monday, prompting questions and criticism on social media about why he was tested when he was not symptomatic.

Later, Elba explained that she was at the scene, about to start a movie, and she was tested after a person she was in contact with had tested positive. He said he would have put a lot of people at risk if he had kept working.

"Honestly, my work got me tested immediately," said Elba, an Englishman best known for his roles in the HBO series "The Wire,quot; and as a detective in the BBC One series "Luther."

Elba's employment situation is not unusual. Businesses across the country are closing to prevent employees from being exposed to the virus at work. Several cities, including New York, San Francisco, and Washington, have ordered bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and other businesses to close to curb the spread of the virus.

Elba told The Associated Press in an email sent through her representative on Thursday that she was tested in the United States and was examined by a private doctor through her employer, whom she did not name.

“Everyone should be able to get tested. Period, "he wrote to the AP.

Elba said that people who don't know if they are infected are a problem because they spread the virus even more. He encouraged people to stay home until more tests are available.

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, a former star of ABC's "The Bachelorette," found himself on the defensive after announcing in an Instagram post on Sunday that he had been examined at a clinic in Los Angeles after he said he had difficulty breathing and an X-ray that showed white spots on his lungs, and what he said were "all symptoms of the virus except fever."

He said he went to a clinic called Mend, which he said was "one of the only places that will test if you don't have a fever."

Fedotowsky-Manno said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday that he had seen comments accusing her of special treatment. She denied the accusation, saying that she chose the clinic closest to her home, registered with her married name, and only heard that the clinic would test someone without fever for someone else in the waiting room, after she had already It was there.

“No one knew who I was in that urgent care. I went to urgent care as anyone could, ”he said.

The Mend CEO did not return emails seeking comment, but the clinic's website says he charges $ 195 for a home visit to collect swabs for the COVID-19 tests, and Quest then bills a patient's insurance for process the samples.

"We would expect physicians to follow the CDC's clinical criteria," said Wendy Bost, a Quest spokeswoman. "Our test materials are clear on this point."

The company declined to provide a figure of what it charges for its COVID-19 test.

On Wednesday, Fedotowsky-Manno was still waiting for his results, five days after testing. She said she understands why people are upset by the tests.

"I think it's crazy that not everyone can get tested," he said. "It is absolutely absurd."