Home refinance applications increase as interest rates fluctuate during the pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– If you are considering refinancing your mortgage, you are far from alone.

Concerns about the coronavirus and economic uncertainty are lowering interest rates.

In response to concerns about COVID-19, the Federal Reserve recently lowered its benchmark interest rate to nearly zero.

The outbreak also caused mortgage rates to drop to record lows this month.

When Kirk Benners wanted to save money for his family, he refinanced his mortgage last November.

Now, I wish I had waited.

"I wish I was late, but you don't know what tomorrow holds," said Benners, a homeowner in Richardson.

Lenders are now seeing a general increase in refinancing requests.

Of all the mortgage activity this week, the Mortgage Bankers Association estimated that 74.5% of the requests were dealing with refinancing.

That number is slightly down from last week at 76.5 percent.

Shawn Broussard, CEO and President of Service First Mortgage, said he has seen a 73% increase in refinance requests in the past month compared to his monthly average in 2019.

While lenders face a growing backlog of applications, consumers could wait weeks, if not months.

With such a high demand for refinance requests, mortgage rates could continue to fluctuate.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.36% last week, 0.7% more than the week before, according to Freddie Mac.

"The most important thing we are seeing are delays," said Broussard. "That's why time is of the essence for your (applications) to come in. Just be patient."

But Broussard argues that rates remain historically low.

"If someone is 4.5% or more, they should speak to a loan officer or a highly trained professional to explain whether it is worth (refinancing)," said Broussard.

However, not everyone is looking for a change.

"My parents went through a time in the early 1980s when their rate was 11%, so I am thankful that we have a rate of 4%," said Kyle Burdick, an owner who lives in Montgomery.

Refinancing cannot always lead to savings.

Bankrate, a consumer financial services company, recommends refinancing if homeowners can cut their rate in half or three-quarters of a percentage point.

"You have to do what's best for your family. Proceed with caution and make sure it's a good deal," Burdick said.

Don't forget about the lender's fees.

If homeowners move in the foreseeable future, it may be cheaper to stick to an existing mortgage instead of refinancing.

To save more money, experts suggest that homeowners should continue to make the same payments, even after getting a lower rate.

