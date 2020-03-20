Hilary Duff shares sweet photo while making Son Luca's birthday cake

This is what birthday dreams are made!

Thursday, Hilary Duff he pulled out all the stops for his son LucaEighth birthday. For the big day of his older son, the Lizzie McGuire star and her husband Matthew Koma I baked a birthday cake for the b-day boy, making it the perfect family photo.

"Bday Cake is falling," Hilary shared on her Instagram Stories, along with a selfie with her man and Luca. In the photo, you can see the man of the hour sitting at the counter and mixing his cake mix with a blender. Matthew also documented the family's fun moment in his Stories, writing, "Make this guy's birthday cake." For its complement, the adorable boy and his famous mother are in the early stages of baking cakes and look super excited to get started.

Hilary and Matthew's daughter disappeared from the action. Banks, 16 months, who always makes sweet cameos in the Younger star's social media That same day, Hilary shared a hilarious update on how her baby's potty training has been going, joking that she's still not used to it.