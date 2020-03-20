Hilary Duff shares sweet photo while making Son Luca's birthday cake

This is what birthday dreams are made!
Thursday, Hilary Duff he pulled out all the stops for his son LucaEighth birthday. For the big day of his older son, the Lizzie McGuire star and her husband Matthew Koma I baked a birthday cake for the b-day boy, making it the perfect family photo.
"Bday Cake is falling," Hilary shared on her Instagram Stories, along with a selfie with her man and Luca. In the photo, you can see the man of the hour sitting at the counter and mixing his cake mix with a blender. Matthew also documented the family's fun moment in his Stories, writing, "Make this guy's birthday cake." For its complement, the adorable boy and his famous mother are in the early stages of baking cakes and look super excited to get started.
Hilary and Matthew's daughter disappeared from the action. Banks, 16 months, who always makes sweet cameos in the Younger star's social media That same day, Hilary shared a hilarious update on how her baby's potty training has been going, joking that she's still not used to it.
Since welcoming Banks in 2018, Hilary has been honest about motherhood, starting with the guilt of the mother she felt when she was pregnant with her daughter.
"The guilt I felt for bringing her into the world was so great," he told the store. "We were only (Luca) and I for so long that he said:" Why? Why mom? Why would you do this? I really love the way it is. "And he wasn't spoiled, he was so sad."
She added: "I thought," How can I reverse this? Now it's too late. "These are such great feelings. When you're pregnant, everything feels more magnified." Fortunately, Luca finally appeared and has been Baby Banks' best brother. "She came in after I had her. I was just hugging her, and the expression on her face was absolute shock," Hilary recalled. "He just said, Esa That's my sister!"
When she's not baking birthday cakes or killing ‘Gram, Hilary has been doing her best to teach her two children how to make greener decisions. In an interview with Parents, shared that seeing a video of a turtle taking a straw from its nose led her and her family to be more sustainable.
"Suddenly, we knew what straws do to animals and the ocean," he told the store for its April issue. "About three months ago, we stopped buying zippered plastic bags. At first, washing and preparing one more thing seems impossible, but it only takes a little more time and makes a difference."
She continued: "The more we immerse ourselves in a cleaner life, the more they attract our attention. We are explaining to Luca why we do all this, and he is getting more involved."
