High-Risk Negotiations Begin on $ 1T Economic Bailout

WASHINGTON (AP) – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trump administration officials descended on Capitol Hill on Friday to start high-risk negotiations with Republicans and Senate Democrats to write an economic rescue package of more than $ 1 billion in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

The closed-door call is Washington's biggest effort yet to shore up the US economy and homes. The US, as the pandemic and its national closure push the country into a probable recession. Mnuchin wants Congress to vote on Monday.

"We want to expose the need for urgency and quick action," said Eric Ueland, director of legislative affairs for the White House, entering the morning session. "The American people expect action."

With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the one hand and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer on the other, Mnuchin took center stage in the rare high-level talks.

Despite the urgency to act, the talks are likely to face challenges over differing opinions on how best to quickly expel aid.

McConnell on Thursday introduced the Republican offer of direct payments to Americans, companies and industry loans, but Democrats said it does not go far enough to help ordinary workers and prop up the health system.

Schumer promised on Friday when he entered the session that Democrats "will fight hard,quot; for their priorities. "We need to work together quickly and do something big and bold to help the American people," said Schumer.

The Republican leader's effort is based on Trump's request that Congress "go big."

"We need to take bold and swift action as soon as possible," McConnell said Thursday, announcing his plan in the Senate.

The 247-page McConnell CARES Act puts the stamp on the leader in opening talks with Democrats in Congress as lawmakers prepare to work over the weekend to speed up perhaps the most pressing legislative task since the 2008 financial crisis.

McConnell's plan proposes direct checks of $ 1,200 to taxpayers, $ 300 billion for small businesses to keep workers idle on the payroll, and $ 208 billion in loans to airlines and other industries.

Negotiations are certain to encounter difficulties ahead, despite pressure on Washington to act.

"We are beginning to review Senator McConnell's proposal and, at first reading, it is not worker friendly and instead puts corporations far ahead of workers," said a joint statement by Schumer and the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The Republican leader's plan aims to shore up homes, businesses, and the healthcare industry, which is gearing up for an expected attack on patients who get sick from the virus that causes COVID-19.

One-time stipends of $ 1,200 would be sent to individuals, $ 2,400 for couples, phased out at income thresholds of $ 75,000 for individuals and $ 150,000 per couple. Additionally, there would be payments of $ 500 for each child.

Additionally, the McConnell bill would provide $ 300 billion to small businesses, with loans that would eventually be forgiven for employers who use them to cover payroll expenses.

To shore up the industry, McConnell's plan would provide $ 208 billion in loans and loan guarantees to distressed sectors, including $ 50 billion for commercial airlines, $ 8 billion for air cargo carriers, and $ 150 billion for others. eligible companies, but those loans would have to be repaid.

Businesses would also be allowed to defer payment of the employer payroll tax of 6.2%.

The proposal also includes a specific provision to allow the Treasury secretary to "share in the profits,quot;, through stock options or other financial instruments, of companies receiving federal aid.

At the same time, serving the expected increase in sick Americans is a priority for Congress.

McConnell's proposal contains a number of health care provisions, including permanent liability protection for manufacturers of respirators and other medical equipment that are desperately needed to manage the pandemic.

At the consumer level, the McConnell bill would put insurers' commitment into federal law that coronavirus testing will be free to policyholders. Additionally, the bill requires coverage of coronavirus vaccines, at no cost to patients.

For the health care industry, the bill would establish a new Medicare payment for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. It would suspend until the end of this year a 2% cut in Medicare payments to providers under previously established budget restrictions.

Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement that they hoped to work with Republicans "in a bipartisan way to meet the American people as soon as humanly possible."

However, Democratic leaders said their priority is "to make sure that all workers are protected from losing a paycheck or that no family falls into financial ruin due to this pandemic."

Democratic leaders called on Trump to increase production of medical supplies and quickly erect temporary field hospitals under new authorities he has invoked in the Defense Production Act.

Keeping paychecks flowing for inactive workers as jobless claims skyrocket is a priority for Republican and Democratic plans coming out of Congress.

But the best way to send direct payments to Americans, such as one-time stipends, continued payroll support, or unemployment checks, is a crucial debate.

Democrats have other ideas for introducing aid to Americans by putting more money into the existing unemployment insurance system. Schumer called it "employment insurance," which he called "steroid unemployment insurance."

Some Republican senators criticized the idea of ​​one-time direct checks, preferring instead to use federal dollars to keep workers who are asked to stay on their business payrolls.

"What I want is income, not a check," said Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina.

Meanwhile, industries of all kinds are asking for help. The total price will surely grow more than $ 1 trillion, lawmakers said.

Trump has already enacted a law of more than $ 100 billion to increase testing for coronavirus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers affected by it. Previously, Trump signed a $ 8.3 billion initial package from Congress.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Matthew Daly, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, and Padmananda Rama in Washington contributed to this report.

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.