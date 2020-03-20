Here's what megastar Rajinikanth has to say about the spread of the coronavirus



Government officials are doing everything possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a pandemic that has slowed everyone down. While everyone is asked to stay home and be quarantined, some people are not ready to comply. Several Bollywood celebrities are turning to social media to ask people to make the most of their time at home. Megastar Rajinikanth also gave his views on the same on social media.



Rajnikanth recently shared a post on Instagram, thanking the Tamil Nadu government for taking the necessary steps to control the spread of the virus. He also asked people to cooperate with the government to fight the virus and follow security measures. Take a look at the post here. ðÂŸÂ ™ Â ðÂŸÂ » pic.twitter.com/Rtz4OJmsUG – Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 19, 2020

Written in Tamil, the post said: "The preventive measures being taken by the state government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu are commendable. We people will also join the government and cooperate."



Rajnikanth will be seen next in Annathe and the filming of the film has stalled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Hopefully things get back on track soon.