Here is why Shraddha Kapoor missed the opportunity to debut alongside Salman Khan.

Undoubtedly, Shraddha Kapoor has found her standing in the industry after crossing various obstacles. His early films like Luv Ka The End and Teen Patti also turned out to be unsuccessful at the box office, but he became an overnight star with the hit Aashiqui 2. And there was no going back for the star. But did you know that the actress had refused to make her Bollywood debut with megastar Salman Khan when she was only 18 years old?
It was Shraddha who made this revelation during a recent interview saying, "I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish school and attend college. I don't think receiving offers back then defined my success. But it was difficult to turn him down and focus on studies because it was a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan. " Well that's news, isn't it?