%MINIFYHTML4cb43df142255c71e36b0308cb16a71b11% %MINIFYHTML4cb43df142255c71e36b0308cb16a71b12%

Cancelled: On March 12, it was announced that Broadway would go dark: Those with tickets to shows to be canceled would receive refunds. Starting March 16, the shows are scheduled to start again on April 13, however if there are more cancellations customers will be contacted and refunded.