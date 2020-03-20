Here Comes Run, a new show by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

So, you make a pact with a now ex to take off every time one of you sends a message that simply says "RUN,quot;. What do you do when you receive that text 17 years later? That is what run, the new HBO series of Vicky Jones, is about. Executive produced by Jones and Flea bag& # 39; s Phoebe Waller Bridge, run stars Merritt Wever from Nurse jackie Y Amazing fame as Ruby Richardson as well as Star Wars& # 39; Domhnall Gleeson like Billy Johnson.
Described as a romantic comedy thriller, the series follows Ruby after she walks away from her life in the suburb to join Billy on a journey through America.
"Why did you text me? Did you break up with someone? Do you hate your job?" Ruby asks in the new trailer. "Please don't be silly, tell me your life is so brilliantly perfect, because if it were, you wouldn't have texted," RUN ", and you wouldn't be sitting on this train."
But Ruby returned the text message "EXECUTE,quot;.
Waller-Bridge appears as Laurel, a woman Billy and Ruby meet on their journey; Crazy men Y RADIANCE veteran Rich Sommer like Laurence, Ruby's husband; Tamara Podemski like police detective Babe Cloud and The good wife star Archie Panjabi like Fiona, Billy's former personal assistant.
Test the series in the new trailer above.
Jones and Waller-Bridge go back. The two founded the DryWrite Theater Company and at 13 Jones directed the Waller-Bridge theater production of Flea bag. Jones also serves as a writer on Killing Eva, which Waller-Bridge created.
Additional executive producers include Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo Y Oliver Roskill.
run debuts on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 p.m. on HBO.
