Here Comes Run, a new show by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

So, you make a pact with a now ex to take off every time one of you sends a message that simply says "RUN,quot;. What do you do when you receive that text 17 years later? That is what run, the new HBO series of Vicky Jones, is about. Executive produced by Jones and Flea bag& # 39; s Phoebe Waller Bridge, run stars Merritt Wever from Nurse jackie Y Amazing fame as Ruby Richardson as well as Star Wars& # 39; Domhnall Gleeson like Billy Johnson.

Described as a romantic comedy thriller, the series follows Ruby after she walks away from her life in the suburb to join Billy on a journey through America.