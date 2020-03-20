Here are 5 things to protect yourself and your family – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Here are five things you need to do to protect yourself and your family from the coronavirus.

Keep your distance. Stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large gatherings. Avoid people who are sick. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as tables, door knobs, light switches, counter tops, handles, telephones, keyboards, keys, etc. Avoid unnecessary trips and shopping trips.

The city of Detroit provided more information to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Click on the link below.

