Here are 5 things to protect yourself and your family – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Here are five things you need to do to protect yourself and your family from the coronavirus.
- Keep your distance. Stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large gatherings.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as tables, door knobs, light switches, counter tops, handles, telephones, keyboards, keys, etc.
- Avoid unnecessary trips and shopping trips.
The city of Detroit provided more information to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Click on the link below.
