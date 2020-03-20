Happy Aries season! See which stars share the sun sign

It's officially the beginning of spring, which means it's time for all the Aries to shine!
We have officially left the Pisces season in the past so that the passionate Aries fire sign can take center stage, including many of our favorite celebrities.
Today we celebrate the stars that share this sun sign!
To any astrology fanatic, it won't be surprising to find that many of our most notable celebrities subscribe to the same horoscopes, as Aries is known for his ambition and boldness, two essential traits for any type of artist.
Aries is described as relentless, confident and motivated, which are all ingredients to enter as an actor, musician or any type of public figure.
So who are some of our favorite stars that fall under the Sun sign?
You have actors like Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon Y Emma Watson on the list. There are also quite a few comedians, from Conan O & # 39; Brien to Chris D & # 39; Elia that make us laugh
There are also some iconic musicians, like Lady Gaga Y Mariah Carey, proving that Aries knows how to build an empire.
Check out a list of some of our favorite Aries celebrities below!
Joseph Giannattasio / PacificCoastNews.com
Matthew Broderick
March 21st
the Ferris Bueller's day off Star won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the boy who plays hard.
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Hulu
Reese witherspoon
March 22
Reese witherspoon can add producer to her long list of achievements as she is behind shows like Big Little Lies and the new series Little fires everywhere.
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019
Keegan-Michael Key
March 22
The hilarious half of Comedy Central Key and Peele was the voice of Ducky in Toy Story 4.
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Ben Higgins
23 of March
To lose Ben Higgins& # 39; season The Bachelor? You can always tune into their podcast, Almost famous, to listen to his latest hot shots.
Lucianna Faraone Coccia / Getty Images for Project Foodie
Val Chmerkovskiy
March 24th
the Dancing with the stars alum recently married last summer to Jenna Johnson, another dancer he met in the iconic dance contest.
Monty Brinton / CBS
Jim Parsons
March 24th
the Big Bang Theory the actor now narrates the spin-off of the show, Young Sheldon.
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain
March 24th
The Golden Globe-winning actress was recently seen in the thrilling Is: Chapter Two movie.
Gotham / GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
March 25th
the Sex and the city Star is best known for her role as Carrie, but she started on Broadway in the play Annie.
Jack Robinson / Hulton Archive / Getty Image
Elton John
March 25th
This famous singer added a second Oscar trophy to his collection when Rocketman"(I'll) Love Me Again,quot; took home the gold at the 2020 Academy ceremony.
Laomejin / ZCOOL HelloRF / Shutterstock
Keira Knightley
March 26
the pirates of the Caribbean The spelling of the actress' name may be unique, and that's because it was actually a mistake! Hilariously, Keira's parents want to name her "Kiera,quot;, but they misspelled her name in the registry.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Quentin Tarantino
March 27th
The latest film from the world-renowned director, Once upon a time … in Hollywood, transported us back to 1960's Hollywood, which is an era the filmmaker is obsessed with.
Fergie
March 27th
Did you know that FergieIs the stage name really a nickname that your father and grandfather also go through? Now you do!
Kristin Callahan / ACE Pictures / Shutterstock
Mariah Carey
March 27th
Mariah Carey She is simply iconic and has the talent to back it up, as she is the one who holds the record for the number one singles by a solo artist.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images
Lady Gaga
28th March
A star was born in 2008 when Lady Gaga released Fame, but stay tuned because his latest album, Chromatic, will fall on April 10.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Chris D & # 39; Elia
March 29
Chris D & # 39; Elia It's a hilarious comic, but it can also land a serious acting role. In fact, you may have seen it as the predator comic in the second season of Your.
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
Christopher Walken
March 31st
Sure, you know him for his many acting roles, but one of Christopher WalkenThe most impressive performances to date have to be when she danced in Slim fat boyThe music video for "Weapon of Choice,quot;.
Paul Drinkwater / NBC
Ewan McGregor
March 31st
You got lost Ewan McGregorperformance in Birds of prey? You're in luck, as the film's digital release was released in light of COVID-19, so you can watch the actor's compelling performance over and over again.
Mindy Best / WireImage
Rachel Maddow
April 1st
Rachel Maddow She is a talented presenter and pioneer as she is the first openly lesbian presenter to host a primetime news show in the United States.
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for SXSW
Michael Fassbender
April 2
Before going into business as an acclaimed actor, Michael Fassbender He did a variety of daily jobs like being a bartender and working for Dell computers.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Adam Scott
April 3
This charming actor was so obsessed with Mark Hamill what did he say Jimmy Kimmel invited the Star Wars actor at his birthday party as a child.
Which made it even more fun when Kristen bell surprised the Big Little Lies actor putting Hamill on the Star Wars Day show.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Alec Baldwin
April 3
If you tune in Saturday night live to review Alec Baldwinimpression of Donald trumpYou are in good company. Portraying the President caught Baldwin a Primetime Emmy in 2017.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Eddie Murphy
April 3
While Eddie Murphy He knows how to make us laugh, he has had many difficulties in his life. Her father passed away when she was 8 years old and was in foster care after her mother became ill.
However, he has stated that those challenges developed his sense of humor, where he became a Golden Globe-winning artist and one of the most influential comedians of all time.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr.
April 4
You know him from him Iron Man, Tropic Thunder Y Avengers movies, just to name a few, so it's no surprise that Robert Downey Jr. It is the second highest grossing box office star of all time.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Pharrell Williams
5th of April
Sure, you know him for his songs, but did you also know that Pharrell Williams co-compound The Incredible Spider-Man 2soundtrack with Hans Zimmer, too?
Jeff Vespa / WireImage
Paul rudd
6 of April
It turns out that the sweet actor is also a sweet tooth, since he and Jeffrey Dean Morgan co-owners of a candy store in Rhinebeck, New York, together.
Paul Drinkwater / NBC
Patricia Arquette
April 8
You can meet her for her award-winning performance in The act, but Patricia Arquette He is also a philanthropist, even helping build homes for Haitians after earthquakes struck the region in 2010.
Karwai Tang / WireImage
Kristen Stewart
April 9th
While she will always be beautiful in our hearts, Kristen Stewart She has proven time and time again that she has her role in serious and dramatic roles and is the second American to win the Cesar Award.
Jordan Strauss / January Images / Shutterstock
Leighton Meester
April 9th
Gossip, here. Leighton MeesterThe best known role is to portray Blair in Gossip Girl, but she is also a musician and even appeared in Cobra shipThe 2009 song "Good Girls Go Bad,quot;.
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Daisy Ridley
April 10th
When Daisy Ridley was released in Star WarsShe was a relatively unknown name, but many praised the move, saying that the original Star Wars The movies also found new names to star in the franchise.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Mandy moore
April 10th
Mandy mooreThe story of being discovered may be the craziest, as her path to fame came when a FedEx delivery driver heard her sing and sent her demo to her friend at the record company, who eventually got her signed.
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Shay mitchell
April 10th
I have a secret, can you keep it? Originally, Shay mitchell auditioned for the role of Spencer Hastings in pretty Little Liars before she was selected to play Emily.
ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images
Claire danes
April 12th
Before she continued acting, Claire danes I went to Yale to study psychology. However, she retired to pursue her dream of acting instead, and we are very happy because she is one of our favorite actresses to see on screen.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
April 12th
The rising star is an international phenomenon for her work, but also because she has American and Irish citizenship!
Gotham / GC Images
Allison Williams
April 13th
Allison Williams was discovered by Judd Apatow after uploading a YouTube video that convinced the director that it would be perfect for a role in Girls.
Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock
Seth Rogen
April 15
Seth Rogen He was always destined for a career in comedy, telling jokes when he was just a teenager, and he even wrote the first draft of Very bad when I was only 13 years old.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Emma Watson
April 15
While many actors get their big shot over time, Emma WatsonHer first role was her breakup, and the first part of the actress was Hermione Granger in Harry Potter.
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images
Victoria Beckham
April 17th
the Spice girls star is also a fashion icon and has launched her own clothing line, in addition to being the first to receive the Fashion Awards icon from the People's Choice Awards.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner
April 17th
Beyond being an amazing actress, Jennifer Garner He is also an amazing person and serves on the board of the Save the Children charity.
Turner Entertainment Networks
Conan O & # 39; Brien
April 18th
The hilarious presenter started out as president of the infamous Harvard comedy publication The Harmpo Lampoonwhich is often a breeding ground for comedy writers who go to places like Saturday night live (even Conan O & # 39; Brien)
IXOLA / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian
April 18th
the keeping up with the Kardashians The star shows that Aries is motivated, as the celebrity launched her own lifestyle website, Poosh, last year.
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com
Kate Hudson
April 19th
The actress helps her fans sweat by running the Fabletics exercise company, known for its training leggings.
