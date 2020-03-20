Happy Aries season! See which stars share the sun sign

It's officially the beginning of spring, which means it's time for all the Aries to shine!

We have officially left the Pisces season in the past so that the passionate Aries fire sign can take center stage, including many of our favorite celebrities.

Today we celebrate the stars that share this sun sign!

To any astrology fanatic, it won't be surprising to find that many of our most notable celebrities subscribe to the same horoscopes, as Aries is known for his ambition and boldness, two essential traits for any type of artist.

Aries is described as relentless, confident and motivated, which are all ingredients to enter as an actor, musician or any type of public figure.

So who are some of our favorite stars that fall under the Sun sign?

You have actors like Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon Y Emma Watson on the list. There are also quite a few comedians, from Conan O & # 39; Brien to Chris D & # 39; Elia that make us laugh

There are also some iconic musicians, like Lady Gaga Y Mariah Carey, proving that Aries knows how to build an empire.