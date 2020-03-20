Happy Aries season! See which stars share the sun sign

It's officially the beginning of spring, which means it's time for all the Aries to shine!

We have officially left the Pisces season in the past so that the passionate Aries fire sign can take center stage, including many of our favorite celebrities.

Today we celebrate the stars that share this sun sign!

To any astrology fanatic, it won't be surprising to find that many of our most notable celebrities subscribe to the same horoscopes, as Aries is known for his ambition and boldness, two essential traits for any type of artist.

Aries is described as relentless, confident and motivated, which are all ingredients to enter as an actor, musician or any type of public figure.

So who are some of our favorite stars that fall under the Sun sign?

You have actors like Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon Y Emma Watson on the list. There are also quite a few comedians, from Conan O & # 39; Brien to Chris D & # 39; Elia that make us laugh

There are also some iconic musicians, like Lady Gaga Y Mariah Carey, proving that Aries knows how to build an empire.

Check out a list of some of our favorite Aries celebrities below!

Joseph Giannattasio / PacificCoastNews.com

Matthew Broderick

March 21st

the Ferris Bueller's day off Star won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the boy who plays hard.

Reese Witherspoon, WTF Widget

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Hulu

Reese witherspoon

March 22

Reese witherspoon can add producer to her long list of achievements as she is behind shows like Big Little Lies and the new series Little fires everywhere.

Keegan Michael Key, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Celebration

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019

Keegan-Michael Key

March 22

The hilarious half of Comedy Central Key and Peele was the voice of Ducky in Toy Story 4.

Ben Higgins

MediaPunch / Shutterstock

Ben Higgins

23 of March

To lose Ben Higgins& # 39; season The Bachelor? You can always tune into their podcast, Almost famous, to listen to his latest hot shots.

Val Chmerkovskiy

Lucianna Faraone Coccia / Getty Images for Project Foodie

Val Chmerkovskiy

March 24th

the Dancing with the stars alum recently married last summer to Jenna Johnson, another dancer he met in the iconic dance contest.

The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons

Monty Brinton / CBS

Jim Parsons

March 24th

the Big Bang Theory the actor now narrates the spin-off of the show, Young Sheldon.

Jessica Chastain, Premiere of Chapter Two, Fashion Police Widget

John Salangsang / Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain

March 24th

The Golden Globe-winning actress was recently seen in the thrilling Is: Chapter Two movie.

Sarah Jessica Parker, New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala 2019

Gotham / GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

March 25th

the Sex and the city Star is best known for her role as Carrie, but she started on Broadway in the play Annie.

Elton John, 1970

Jack Robinson / Hulton Archive / Getty Image

Elton John

March 25th

This famous singer added a second Oscar trophy to his collection when Rocketman"(I'll) Love Me Again,quot; took home the gold at the 2020 Academy ceremony.

Keira Knightley

Laomejin / ZCOOL HelloRF / Shutterstock

Keira Knightley

March 26

the pirates of the Caribbean The spelling of the actress' name may be unique, and that's because it was actually a mistake! Hilariously, Keira's parents want to name her "Kiera,quot;, but they misspelled her name in the registry.

Quentin Tarantino, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino

March 27th

The latest film from the world-renowned director, Once upon a time … in Hollywood, transported us back to 1960's Hollywood, which is an era the filmmaker is obsessed with.

Fergie

Instagram

Fergie

March 27th

Did you know that FergieIs the stage name really a nickname that your father and grandfather also go through? Now you do!

Mariah Carey, Fashion Police Widget

Kristin Callahan / ACE Pictures / Shutterstock

Mariah Carey

March 27th

Mariah Carey She is simply iconic and has the talent to back it up, as she is the one who holds the record for the number one singles by a solo artist.

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images

Lady Gaga

28th March

A star was born in 2008 when Lady Gaga released Fame, but stay tuned because his latest album, Chromatic, will fall on April 10.

Chris D & # 39; Elia, People Choice Awards

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Chris D & # 39; Elia

March 29

Chris D & # 39; Elia It's a hilarious comic, but it can also land a serious acting role. In fact, you may have seen it as the predator comic in the second season of Your.

Christopher Walken

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Christopher Walken

March 31st

Sure, you know him for his many acting roles, but one of Christopher WalkenThe most impressive performances to date have to be when she danced in Slim fat boyThe music video for "Weapon of Choice,quot;.

Ewan McGregor, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

Ewan McGregor

March 31st

You got lost Ewan McGregorperformance in Birds of prey? You're in luck, as the film's digital release was released in light of COVID-19, so you can watch the actor's compelling performance over and over again.

Rachel Maddow, SXSW

Mindy Best / WireImage

Rachel Maddow

April 1st

Rachel Maddow She is a talented presenter and pioneer as she is the first openly lesbian presenter to host a primetime news show in the United States.

Michael Fassbender, SXSW

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for SXSW

Michael Fassbender

April 2

Before going into business as an acclaimed actor, Michael Fassbender He did a variety of daily jobs like being a bartender and working for Dell computers.

Adam Scott, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Adam Scott

April 3

This charming actor was so obsessed with Mark Hamill what did he say Jimmy Kimmel invited the Star Wars actor at his birthday party as a child.

Which made it even more fun when Kristen bell surprised the Big Little Lies actor putting Hamill on the Star Wars Day show.

Alec Baldwin

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Alec Baldwin

April 3

If you tune in Saturday night live to review Alec Baldwinimpression of Donald trumpYou are in good company. Portraying the President caught Baldwin a Primetime Emmy in 2017.

Eddie Murphy

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Eddie Murphy

April 3

While Eddie Murphy He knows how to make us laugh, he has had many difficulties in his life. Her father passed away when she was 8 years old and was in foster care after her mother became ill.

However, he has stated that those challenges developed his sense of humor, where he became a Golden Globe-winning artist and one of the most influential comedians of all time.

Robert Downey Jr.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

April 4

You know him from him Iron Man, Tropic Thunder Y Avengers movies, just to name a few, so it's no surprise that Robert Downey Jr. It is the second highest grossing box office star of all time.

Pharrell Williams, Hollywood Film Awards 2019, Arrivals

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams

5th of April

Sure, you know him for his songs, but did you also know that Pharrell Williams co-compound The Incredible Spider-Man 2soundtrack with Hans Zimmer, too?

Paul Rudd, Golden Globe nominees for the first time on red carpets

Jeff Vespa / WireImage

Paul rudd

6 of April

It turns out that the sweet actor is also a sweet tooth, since he and Jeffrey Dean Morgan co-owners of a candy store in Rhinebeck, New York, together.

Patricia Arquette, 2020 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

Patricia Arquette

April 8

You can meet her for her award-winning performance in The act, but Patricia Arquette He is also a philanthropist, even helping build homes for Haitians after earthquakes struck the region in 2010.

Kristen Stewart, fashion police widget

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Kristen Stewart

April 9th

While she will always be beautiful in our hearts, Kristen Stewart She has proven time and time again that she has her role in serious and dramatic roles and is the second American to win the Cesar Award.

Leighton Meester, Fashion Police Widget

Jordan Strauss / January Images / Shutterstock

Leighton Meester

April 9th

Gossip, here. Leighton MeesterThe best known role is to portray Blair in Gossip Girl, but she is also a musician and even appeared in Cobra shipThe 2009 song "Good Girls Go Bad,quot;.

Daisy Ridley, Fashion Police Widget

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Daisy Ridley

April 10th

When Daisy Ridley was released in Star WarsShe was a relatively unknown name, but many praised the move, saying that the original Star Wars The movies also found new names to star in the franchise.

Mandy Moore, 2020 Critics Choice Awards

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Mandy moore

April 10th

Mandy mooreThe story of being discovered may be the craziest, as her path to fame came when a FedEx delivery driver heard her sing and sent her demo to her friend at the record company, who eventually got her signed.

Shay Mitchell, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, photos from the match

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Shay mitchell

April 10th

I have a secret, can you keep it? Originally, Shay mitchell auditioned for the role of Spencer Hastings in pretty Little Liars before she was selected to play Emily.

Claire Danes, WTF widget

ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Claire danes

April 12th

Before she continued acting, Claire danes I went to Yale to study psychology. However, she retired to pursue her dream of acting instead, and we are very happy because she is one of our favorite actresses to see on screen.

Saoirse Ronan, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

April 12th

The rising star is an international phenomenon for her work, but also because she has American and Irish citizenship!

ESC: Celeb Street Style, Allison Williams

Gotham / GC Images

Allison Williams

April 13th

Allison Williams was discovered by Judd Apatow after uploading a YouTube video that convinced the director that it would be perfect for a role in Girls.

Seth Rogen, premiere of The Lion King, red carpet fashion

Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

Seth Rogen

April 15

Seth Rogen He was always destined for a career in comedy, telling jokes when he was just a teenager, and he even wrote the first draft of Very bad when I was only 13 years old.

Emma Watson

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Emma Watson

April 15

While many actors get their big shot over time, Emma WatsonHer first role was her breakup, and the first part of the actress was Hermione Granger in Harry Potter.

Victoria Beckham

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

April 17th

the Spice girls star is also a fashion icon and has launched her own clothing line, in addition to being the first to receive the Fashion Awards icon from the People's Choice Awards.

Jennifer Garner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner

April 17th

Beyond being an amazing actress, Jennifer Garner He is also an amazing person and serves on the board of the Save the Children charity.

Conan O & # 39; Brien

Turner Entertainment Networks

Conan O & # 39; Brien

April 18th

The hilarious presenter started out as president of the infamous Harvard comedy publication The Harmpo Lampoonwhich is often a breeding ground for comedy writers who go to places like Saturday night live (even Conan O & # 39; Brien)

Kourtney Kardashian

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian

April 18th

the keeping up with the Kardashians The star shows that Aries is motivated, as the celebrity launched her own lifestyle website, Poosh, last year.

Kate Hudson, Dinner Goop without makeup

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com

Kate Hudson

April 19th

The actress helps her fans sweat by running the Fabletics exercise company, known for its training leggings.

