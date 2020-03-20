Handcuffs basketball star Evelyn Lozada returns to show

Evelyn Lozada reportedly returned to the VH1 Basketball Wives program and has already started filming.

Last month, Evelyn said she would not be returning to the show, but a source told JasmineBRAND that she was back, which may delight many die-hard fans of the show.

Last summer, Evelyn was accused of being anti-black by a cast member, but later claimed to be African-American.

"It's funny because this season, someone said," B * tchh, you think you're black! "I've never had anyone tell me that. And I was so offended because I didn't know what that meant. I wonder, "Do I think I'm black? I grew up in New York! "I know where I come from. I've done DNA testing just to find out, but I want to be able to get more out of it.

"I am proud to be Puerto Rican and to be from New York and Afro-Latin and all those good things," she said at the time.