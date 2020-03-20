Home Entertainment Handcuffs basketball star Evelyn Lozada returns to show

Evelyn Lozada reportedly returned to the VH1 Basketball Wives program and has already started filming.

Last month, Evelyn said she would not be returning to the show, but a source told JasmineBRAND that she was back, which may delight many die-hard fans of the show.

