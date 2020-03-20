'Grey’s Anatomy ’tops Thursday ratings as comedies win across the board – Deadline

ABC Dramatic Duo Grey's Anatomy Y Station 19 It emerged week after week to end as Thursday's top-rated primetime shows, while the night's cool comedy list saw gains, several by more than two-tenths in the demo. It offers another round of data suggesting that people staying home during coronavirus restrictions are adding more TV broadcasts to their watchlists.

ABC swept to wins both in the demo and in viewers, led by Grey & # 39; s, the highest rated show of the night with a rating of 1.5 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 7.10 million viewers. Entry Station 19 (1.3, 7.53M) was the most watched show of the night. Both grew three-tenths in the demo and drew nearly a million more viewers each compared to last week. A million little things (0.7, 4.20M) won a tenth.

%MINIFYHTMLe5d44138b23d6b5404c08aa5ef1bc6ee11% %MINIFYHTMLe5d44138b23d6b5404c08aa5ef1bc6ee12%

As for those comedies, NBC Hypermarket (0.9. 3.75M) led the way with a demo increase of three tenths and a gain of more than 1 million viewers when returning with his first original since February 27. Will and grace (0.7, 2.76M) rose two tenths, while Brooklyn nine nine (0.7, 2.47M) and Indebted (0.5, 1.93M) They both won a tenth. At 10 p.m., NBC News aired a coronavirus pandemic special (0.9, 4.24M).

Fox Last man standing (0.8, 6.45M) also grew two tenths in the demo and nearly 3 million viewers compared to last week's original. That led to Overcome (0.6, 2.59M), which also grew one tenth. The 9 PM drama on the net Deputy (0.6, 3.96M) was uniform but marked in the spectators.

CBS issued all replays, while CW Katy Keene (0.1, 520,0000) and Legacies (0.2, 640K) were even.