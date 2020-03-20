"Grey's Anatomy", "Station 19", "The Good Doctor" among shows that donate medical supplies amid the coronavirus crisis – Deadline

Television medical dramas continue to do their part to help hospitals and medical workers who urgently need supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

ABC Grey's Anatomy, station 19 Y The good doctor They are among the shows that donate masks, gowns, and gloves to medical workers and hospitals in need.

"TO Station 19We were fortunate to have around 300 of the coveted N95 masks that we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. TO Grey's Anatomy, we have a stock of robes and gloves that we are also donating, "Krista Vernoff, executive producer of Grey's Anatomy Y Station 19 saying Good morning america in a sentence. "We are all thankfully overwhelmed by our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."



The good doctor, who films in Vancouver, British Columbia, is working with her local provincial government to determine what medical supplies are needed for the program to provide.

Lack of adequate medical supplies has become a crisis in itself during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite efforts to increase coronavirus testing capacity in the United States. Some tests have not been performed due to the necessary supplies, such as swabs and protective equipment, for the medical workers performing the tests.