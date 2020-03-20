Grey's anatomy has everyone concerned about DeLuca

Things may be crazy IRL, but it's the usual Grey's Anatomy. Which means it is crazy.
Tonight's episode saw Meredith overseeing a day of pro bono surgery, with a schedule packed with free surgeries and very few surgeons. That was a drama in itself, as the doctors fought for their patients to receive free surgery, but of course, there was also a personal life drama to deal with.
First of all, Amelia's baby is Link's baby! Which is good for Amelia and Link!
However, it's not as good as it should be for Teddy, who should be able to stop worrying that his fiance won't leave her for another woman who has her baby, and instead worries about the fact that she cheated on him with Tom when I was going crazy. So now she's a little pissed that this was a panic in the first place, but honestly … she didn't have to react that way. That is in Teddy.
Elsewhere it is what really concerns us: Andrew DeLuca.
He was treating a teenage patient at the clinic that fit all signs of human trafficking, and his "aunt,quot; spoke for her about her hernia and urinary infection. DeLuca tried to solve the situation, but did not do it correctly. He ended up confronting "aunt,quot; and sounding the hospital alarm, prompting the couple to leave, while only the public heard the two confirm that DeLuca's suspicions were correct.
He tried to resign, but Meredith pleaded with him to accept a suspension. He claimed that he does not love her, but she admitted that she still loves him and that she still cares about him and believes that she cannot give up.
So the last time we saw DeLuca, he was speeding down an empty road on his motorcycle, going a little too fast for our comfort.
Everything DeLuca has been doing and dealing with this season seems to be leading to something really irresponsible, dangerous, and potentially devastating, and that's bad news for all of us who are still somehow clinging to how much we love MerLuca just a few months ago. .
Meredith may also be holding on, as she literally told DeLuca that she loves him tonight, but it's like he's a totally different person and is no longer in his right mind and that's incredibly troubling about what might come later this season for Dr. DeLuca
And now all we can do is wait to find out how far he's going to fall, or maybe everyone will be surprised that he recovers! Maybe! We can all wait!
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. at ABC
