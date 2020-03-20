Grey's anatomy has everyone concerned about DeLuca

Things may be crazy IRL, but it's the usual Grey's Anatomy. Which means it is crazy.

Tonight's episode saw Meredith overseeing a day of pro bono surgery, with a schedule packed with free surgeries and very few surgeons. That was a drama in itself, as the doctors fought for their patients to receive free surgery, but of course, there was also a personal life drama to deal with.

%MINIFYHTMLa415ffdf165a813824f2851f916d485813% %MINIFYHTMLa415ffdf165a813824f2851f916d485814%

First of all, Amelia's baby is Link's baby! Which is good for Amelia and Link!

%MINIFYHTMLa415ffdf165a813824f2851f916d485815% %MINIFYHTMLa415ffdf165a813824f2851f916d485816%

However, it's not as good as it should be for Teddy, who should be able to stop worrying that his fiance won't leave her for another woman who has her baby, and instead worries about the fact that she cheated on him with Tom when I was going crazy. So now she's a little pissed that this was a panic in the first place, but honestly … she didn't have to react that way. That is in Teddy.