Governor Andrew Cuomo announces the temporary closure of all grooming companies in New York and the surrounding states.

Roommates, as the days go by, the news of how the coronavirus is affecting states continues to be even more discouraging. So far, clothing stores have closed, restaurants are only available for ad delivery and take-away, and now all grooming businesses are closing.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has just announced that all hair salons, nail and beauty salons, tattoo parlors, and all other grooming services will be closed starting Saturday at 8 PM. And while it may seem that people will neglect their appearance because of the virus, people in the states of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are not happy with the temporary policy.

#BREAK: NY, CT, NJ and PA will temporarily close all hair, nail and nail salons, tattoo shops and similar services in our four states beginning at 8PM. These temporary closings will not be easy, but they are necessary to protect public health. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

Additionally, Cuomo has signed an Executive Order, calling on the entire workforce to stay home, with the exception of essential services. He says this is the "last step,quot; in New York's effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

#BREAK: I will sign an executive order that 100% of the workforce must stay home, excluding essential services. This order excludes pharmacies, supermarkets, and others. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

"When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take," Cuomo said. "I think these policies will save lives. And I am not willing to put a price on human life. "

The governor also enforces social distancing and encourages people to participate only in activities.

"He's running. It's hiking," he said. "It's not playing basketball with five other people. That's not what it is. He's not lying in a park with 10 other people and sharing a beer. That's not what this is.

If you go outdoors to exercise, keep it a solitary activity. And keep 6 feet away from others. pic.twitter.com/SHy2NRdpPu – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020