Google Photos: How to prevent Google Photos from backing up screenshots and other folders

However, even if you have unlimited storage on offer, you may not want to upload all photos, such as screenshots, random WhatsApp images, or something you have downloaded from the browser for a specific purpose and it is not so important to keep a copy of security.
So how are you supposed to make sure that Google Photos only syncs the necessary folders? Here is how to do it.
Prerequisites:
Latest version of the Google Photos application
Internet connection
Steps to prevent Google Photos from backing up all gallery folders
Open the Google Photos app on your smartphone and tap three horizontal bars from the top left corner
Tap Settings and choose Backup and Sync option
If the Backup & Sync toggle switch is in the off position, touch to turn it on
Once done, tap the Device Backup Folders option
Here turn off levers for folders you don't want to load
Note that there is a possibility that none of the folders is selected. In that case, activate all the levers for the folders you want to load and leave the rest as is.
