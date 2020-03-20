Google Photos: How to prevent Google Photos from backing up screenshots and other folders

If you are an Android user, you should know Google Photos and its function that allows users to back up your entire gallery to the cloud and free up space on your smartphone. Also, the app offers unlimited cloud storage if a user chooses to upload them in high quality.

However, even if you have unlimited storage on offer, you may not want to upload all photos, such as screenshots, random WhatsApp images, or something you have downloaded from the browser for a specific purpose and it is not so important to keep a copy of security.



So how are you supposed to make sure that Google Photos only syncs the necessary folders? Here is how to do it.

Prerequisites:

Latest version of the Google Photos application



Internet connection

Steps to prevent Google Photos from backing up all gallery folders





one) Open the Google Photos app on your smartphone and tap three horizontal bars from the top left corner



two) Tap Settings and choose Backup and Sync option



3) If the Backup & Sync toggle switch is in the off position, touch to turn it on



4) Once done, tap the Device Backup Folders option



5) Here turn off levers for folders you don't want to load



Note that there is a possibility that none of the folders is selected. In that case, activate all the levers for the folders you want to load and leave the rest as is.

