Google has completely canceled Google I / O 2020, its biggest event of the year, due to the continued spread of the new coronavirus. The company announced on March 3 that it canceled the physical I / O event, but now everything is off.

“Due to concerns for the health and safety of our developers, employees and local communities, and in line with recent 'shelter-in-place' orders. from local Bay Area counties, unfortunately we will not have I / O in any way. year, "Google said in a statement on the I / O website." Right now, the most important thing we can all do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Keep in mind that We remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums. "

In I / O, which would take place from May 12 to 14 of this year, Google generally shows new features for Android and other Google services, as well as announcing new Google hardware. Now that the event has been completely canceled, it is unclear whether or when the company will share similar updates.

Many technology conferences have been canceled, changed, or delayed due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Google announced Tuesday that it would indefinitely delay its business-focused Cloud Next conference, which had also switched from a physical event to a digital one. Apple said on March 13 that its 2020 World Developer Conference, usually a one-week in-person event, would be online only. And Facebook and Microsoft have canceled in-person portions of their spring developer conferences.