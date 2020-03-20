GM, Ford discuss new production of medical supplies, including ventilators – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Detroit automakers are closing plants in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, but could continue production of a different product.

According to the Detroit Free Press, both General Motors and Ford are talking to the federal government about making medical supplies.

This occurs when hospitals across the country report a shortage of supplies needed in the fight against COVID-19.

Ford said in a statement: "As the largest vehicle producer in the United States and the leading employer of auto workers, Ford is ready to assist the administration in any way we can, including the ability to produce fans and other equipment."

