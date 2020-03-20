Giants RHP Tyler Beede to undergo Tommy John surgery – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – San Francisco Giants right-hander Tyler Beede will undergo Tommy John elbow surgery on Friday.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made the announcement Thursday. Beede's surgery will be performed by Texas Rangers doctor Dr. Keith Meister in the Dallas area.

Beede joined others who had medical procedures, some due to the season delay caused by the new coronavirus. The Red Sox announced Thursday that left-hander Chris Sale will have Tommy John surgery, while Houston's Justin Verlander underwent groin surgery.

Beede left an exhibition game after an inning on March 3 with elbow strain, and an MRI exam the next day showed he had flexor strain and a UCL sprain. The club gathered additional views on the injury before Meister determined surgery as the best decision.

Beede had been vying for a spot in the initial San Francisco rotation. He went 5-10 with a 5.08 ERA last season for the Giants.

