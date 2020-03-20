Ghost & # 39; Hit by Coronavirus, crew member tested positive

Starz

The unidentified crew member, who was on set March 12 for a table reading, is believed to be in stable condition while hospitalized in New York City with COVID-19.

50 cents& # 39; s "Power Book II: Ghost"The coronavirus hit the drama hard following the news that a crew member was hospitalized in New York City with COVID-19.

Production on the show and "Power Book III: Raising Kanan"He was suspended last week (ends March 13) amid fears of the pandemic, and now Deadline sources claim that one of the employees has been quarantined.

The man, believed to be in stable condition, was on set on March 12 for a table reading.

Executives at Starz, the cable channel on which the shows appear, today e-mailed everyone who came into contact with the unidentified crew member, urging them to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention.