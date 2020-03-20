Gavin Newsom issues order for all 40 million Californians to stay home due to coronavirus or face a fine

At a press conference, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order requesting that the 40 million Californians stay home due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The order implies that all who reside in the Golden State must remain in their homes or face a heavy fine of $ 1,000. However, California residents can go out to work, buy food and medical needs.

The governor explained that the restriction was established to help stop the spread of the disease. The Democrat stated: “This is not a permanent state, and this is a moment in time. We will consider these decisions as fundamental. "

He went on to explain: "Our goal is simple, and we want to bend the curve and stop the spread of the virus."

Newsom said experts have projected that 56 percent of California's population could be infected with the virus.

He revealed, “We are confident that the people of California will abide by it, they will meet right now. They will move forward as they have for the past few weeks to protect themselves, protect their families, and protect the community at large in this great state and the world we live in. "

He went on to say: “That creates a deep point of anxiety for the existing population but, in addition, for our healthcare delivery system, our ability to move people in and out of shelters safely without contacting other people and put them at risk too. "

Just before the press conference, Newsom released a copy of a letter he sent to President Donald Trump saying: "" I respectfully request that you immediately deploy the USNS Mercy Hospital ship to be stationed in the port of Los Angeles until September 1 2020, to help decompress our current healthcare delivery system in the Los Angeles region in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. "

One person said, "I am trying to figure out how people will pay their bills, especially these check-to-check payments. That is very sad, OMG."

Another commenter stated: “They are allowed to apply for unemployment while out of work. I am ready for all this to end. You will survive as you have been doing! Work pay your bills and trust God … the Lord will provide it! And now all you have to do is spend your money wisely and use the resources. "

This citizen shared: “I really wish people would start taking this virus seriously. All of you, are going to bring the military to the United States now! The whole country should do this. Texas needs to go ahead and do the same to be able to #quarentineandchill 🤷🏾‍♂️😩 Whether I like it or not, this is the best way to contain the virus. This too shall pass.

This voter wrote: "People have to start taking this virus more seriously because if everyone stayed home, then this virus would not have spread as much. And since people love to travel and they don't care if they are sick, This happened 🤦‍♂️ They will definitely continue to announce more states … day by day. Just like school closings. "

Ad

The situation could last for weeks and other states could do the same.



Post views:

0 0